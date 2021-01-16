The Green Valley News, Green Valley-Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce and Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital hosted a virtual Health Care Town Hall on Thursday. To watch a recording of 50-minute event, go to gvnews.com and look for a link in this story. Much of this below is from the Town Hall with some updated numbers.
On the call: Stephen Harris, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital: Jennifers Biggs, chief nursing officer, SCVRG; Dr. Abel Alvarez, director of pharmacy, SCVRH; and Debbie Kenyon, president of Green Valley Council. Moderators are Chamber CEO Randy Graf and Green Valley News editor Dan Shearer.
Where and when can I register for the vaccine?
Pima County opened its portal for Phase 1B on Thursday and within 24 hours had 60,000 registrations. (Phase 1B includes those 75 and up, protective services such as law enforcement, teachers/childcare workers, essential workers, any adult with high-risk conditions ins congregate settings. Recently added: those 65-up, but they are prioritized below those 75-up, educators and protective service personnel).
Also, those 85 and above are prioritized under the county’s Accelerated Immunization Plan. This means those 84 and younger likely will be delayed a couple of weeks for Tucson-area appointments.
Register anyway (www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration) and you’ll be notified when an appointment is available (unless you use the Banner system — you’ll need to check back for an available appointment on your own) .
What about Green Valley?
Best guess for a Green Valley site is early February, according to Pima County. Several agencies are working to get it done, and the county is looking at several potential sites. It’s unknown of there will be a site in Sahuarita.
When I get an appointment in Green Valley, what’s the process when I show up at the vaccination site?
After you register online and get a confirmation, you’ll get a date and time for an appointment.
You’ll need to prove your ID — driver’s license, passport — doesn’t need to be U.S. ID. You’ll then go to a greeter station where you’ll be asked questions about your health — underlying illnesses, etc. This will determine how long you need to be monitored after getting the injection.
You’ll then get the injection then go to the monitoring site for a given period of time. You’ll be given a card that gives you a date/time/location of your second vaccination.
Green Valley is pushing for a drive-thru vaccination site but that has not been determined.
Can I get the vaccination anywhere?
Yes — out of state, out of county, anybody from out of the country, you can go where you want. The goal is to get people immunized. You can get the first shot out of state and the second here, or vice-versa.
Do both shots have to come from the same manufacturer.
Yes. If you get Moderna for the first shot, you need it for the second.
How do I prove that I’m at high risk and need the vaccine earlier?
No answer yet; see the registration site.
The vaccine was developed so quickly. Can we trust it?
It went through the same FDA steps that all medications and vaccines go through, according to Dr. Alvarez. No steps were skipped. It’s still in Stage 3, typical of these types of vaccines. (On Wednesday, Dr. Theresa Cullen, head of the Pima County Health Department, said 31,000 shots had been given with no significant reactions.)
Then why do some vaccines take 10 years to approve? This was under a year.
Dr. Alvarez said it likely has to do with urgency, and it was pushed to the top. He said they review trials before they give medications at the hospital and this vaccine has shown effectiveness with few side effects. Common side effects: achey muscles and fatigue. Anaphylactic reactions is less than 1 percent.
If I’m allergic to flu shots can I get this one?
See your doctor for those types of questions. Also, if you’re scheduled to get another vaccine — shingles, for example — see your physician for direction. It’ll all depend on your health information and history. Don’t bring these questions to the vaccination site; have them answered by your doctor ahead of time.
If my spouse and I are in different age groups, can we both get the vaccine at same time?
No, the registration process won’t allow it. This is a common question and if the answer changes, we’ll alert you.
If you’ve had COVID-19, what does it change things?
You still need the vaccination.
Do I have to wear a mask if I have had the vaccine?
Yes, and social distance and continue to isolate. Nothing changes until we reach a certain level of vaccinations and other questions are answered about effectiveness and other issues. Still many unknowns, so keep protocols in place.
What if I can only get one shot; is it effective?
You do not maximize your immunity with just one vaccine. You need two to reach maximum effectiveness against COVID-19.
Will we need to get another shot again next year?
We just don’t know. The studies aren’t out there yet. What we do know is that for about 90 days you get reliable immunity; beyond that, it’s unknown.
Do we have a choice between Moderna or Pfizer vaccines?
At the point of the Town Hall, Arizona only had Moderna available; however, on Friday we were told Pfizer is also coming into the state soon. Dr. Alvarez said both are good and wouldn’t choose one over the other — “It’s a matter of supply.”
One reader her is 75 said her daughter has a mild case of COVID. She wanted to know when it would be safe to see her again.
Minimum of 10 days of quarantine from the date of onset of symptoms, and free from fever for 24 hours. For those who are immunocompromised (impaired immune system), the quarantine has been extended up to 20 days.
What about the housebound?
The county is looking at options and they will not be overlooked. The expectation is that some will be able to get the injections without leaving their homes.
Will everybody giving the injections be trained?
Yes, all will be medical professionals, including nurses, EMTs and retired nursing professionals.
How will I find out when/where I can get a shot if I’m not online or don’t get a newspaper?
There are several platforms, including newspaper, GVR, HOAs and lots of other agencies.
Will we get a proof-of-vaccination card after the second vaccine?
Yes.
When the number of available hospital beds is discussed, are Green Valley and Sahuarita included?
We have plenty of beds but can’t staff them all. Staffing is the issue, not physical beds.
Is there a pulmonologist on staff at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital?
Not now, and it’s a national problem. They just aren’t available. One option is to use what’s called an intensivist (a board-certified physician who provides special care for critically ill patients). What does it mean not to have a pulmonologist? If a patient needs a ventilator long-term, they need to be transferred to a higher level of care.
How big is the hospital and what’s your average patient load?
The hospital has 49 beds and typically has 20 patients. They have hired a couple of core nurses and brining in two or three traveling nurses per week. Currently, they are better staffed than even over the holidays because of securing travel nurses.
Is there any medication that offers relief — not necessarily a cure — from COVID-19?
The hospital has several medications in stock that help in that area depending on severity of the case. They offer relief and often allow people to leave the hospital and finish their recovery at home. Contact the emergency room. Tucson Medical Center also has a monoclonal antibody therapeutic treatment clinic in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.