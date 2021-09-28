After Hurricane Ida made landfall as one of the first major hurricanes to hit the United States this year, many Arizonans stepped up to help those devastated by the storm recover.
Green Valley resident Emmet McGuire was among them.
After retiring from the U.S. Geological Survey in 2019, McGuire began training and volunteering with the Green Valley Fire Corps in February 2020 to keep busy.
Until recently, the pandemic limited the work he was able to do. Then came news of Ida.
Three days after emerging as a tropical storm in the Caribbean, Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina hit southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi.
A Category 4 storm, Ida was among the strongest to hit the region in state history, knocking out power for about 1 million Louisiana homes and businesses and causing at least 82 storm-related deaths across eight states. Hearing about the potential devastation was enough to spur McGuire to action.
About three days before the hurricane made landfall, McGuire deployed with the American Red Cross to Orange, Texas, where he worked in a shelter for evacuees fleeing Louisiana. On Aug. 30, after Ida came ashore, more than 1,500 people sought refuge in 38 Red Cross and community shelters across the Gulf Coast.
The trip stayed with him long after he left; he headed back to the Gulf Coast for a second deployment in New Orleans a few days later – this time to deal with the storm’s aftermath.
Having just completed the required training, McGuire was put on a team to conduct “Mass Care Feeding” in an Emergency Response Vehicle – more of a “boots-on-the-ground” experience than his previous job working in a shelter.
McGuire was responsible for picking up bulk containers of food and relief supplies, driving across the city and passing out meals to anyone who came through. They usually partnered with other organizations like FEMA, the National Guard or local churches to serve communities in and around the city.
The experience, McGuire said, was eye-opening.
“When I see how people are affected by the devastation in these areas, as well as those places affected by tornadoes, wildfires, flooding and other disasters, it is truly heartbreaking,” he said.
“Many areas we have been into have not seen help for several days, nor do we have the time or meals to get to everyone in the area we drive in,” he said.
But equally as memorable, if not more, was the sight of neighbors helping neighbors.
People from all areas, McGuire said, were coming together to lift each other up – one volunteer even “put the Energizer Bunny to shame.”
“Her own home was badly damaged during the storm, but here she is at the church organizing volunteers, keeping the feeding stations organized, directing traffic and helping to move the meals we dished out to those who drive up,” McGuire said.
“She then goes home to clean up the house and take care of her family. She will be out there with the volunteers tomorrow and likely for days after. The volunteers I have worked with here are, by far, a very dedicated and determined group of people,” he said.
As of Sept. 20, the Red Cross and its partners have deployed more than 2,700 disaster workers to help with Ida relief efforts. Crews like McGuire’s have served nearly 600,000 meals and snacks, and distributed more than 245,000 relief items like clean water, blankets, flashlights, clothing and generators.
Though his deployment with the Red Cross ended Sunday, McGuire said he won’t be through volunteering – away or close to home – anytime soon.
From the Fire Corps to Red Cross to The Animal League of Green Valley, McGuire said he’s thankful there are so many ways to get involved with the community here and encourages others to find what speaks to them. Whatever you enjoy, McGuire said, it’s always much sweeter to do it in service of others.
“I volunteer because there is a need – to volunteer to help others is good for the soul and it is appreciated by many. So, get involved in your community.”