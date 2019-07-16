Imagine how awful you'd feel ruining someone's wedding photos. Now imagine ruining pictures from one of the biggest events in history.
Tom Burgess could've been that guy. The retired Air Force major was 21 when he joined the team tasked with developing photos taken the first time man walked on the moon.
Thanks to a lot of science and a little luck, Burgess and his colleagues didn't have any major mishaps, and thousands of the photos they developed are forever a part of history.
Burgess, 71, who splits his time between Alaska and Green Valley, remembers the stress 50 years ago, but he also recalls how much fun he had with his role in the mission.
"It was arguably one of the most interesting in my career," he said.
Burgess was 17 when he convinced his mom to let him sign up for the Air Force. Once enlisted, he went through photo classes and became a combat photographer in Korea and Vietnam. It didn't take long to recognize the perils.
"I said, you know, this is an unhealthy business because I’d been shot at and I didn’t like that very much," Burgess said.
When an opportunity came along to become a precision photographer, he snatched it up. Burgess was eventually assigned to the 544th Aerospace Reconnaissance Technical Wing at Offutt Air Force Base near Omaha for about four years. He was a relative newcomer when his superiors announced they'd be developing Apollo mission photos.
"They said to us, 'This is very important film and nobody wants to assume the liability of working it because it’s not where you can re-shoot it sort of thing,'" Burgess said.
The astronauts shot pictures on the moon and on the journey to and from. And, yes, they really did land on the moon, Burgess said.
"Anybody who thinks they can point to a space photograph and say that ain’t right, first of all, circumstances of photography in space is nothing like terrestrial photography," Burgess said. "It’s a whole different world, it’s a different kind of camera, it’s a different kind of film. The things you and I know about how light behaves is based on atmospheric attenuation, which isn’t out there. You don’t have atmospheric attenuation. Most all of the premises of photography in space are different than photography on earth."
First of all, there's the temperature on the moon. Daytime on one side of the moon can last the equivalent of 13.5 days on Earth, and the temperature is roughly 260 degrees. Nighttime temps can reach minus-280 degrees.
The astronauts wore Hasselblad cameras inside their space suits to protect the equipment from extreme temperatures, he said.
Then, there's the lighting conditions on the moon.
Modern cameras have f-stops that adjust to allow in light depending on conditions. There was so much light on the moon that the cameras the astronauts used only allowed a pinprick of light.
"Went back to camera obscura technology," from the first half of the 19th century, Burgess said.
The experts also spent a great deal of time figuring out how to get the 70mm film to record colors. The first photos in space were gray and white. A special kind of film also had to be created to get the maximum number of pictures on a roll, he said.
Processing film meant bathing the film in tub after tub of chemicals. They had to figure out just what chemicals to use and in what proportions and then mix the exact same recipe again and again. There were nine or 10 chemical steps to turn the raw film into full images, he said.
"Each one of those steps has a certain chemical formula for the liquid that it’s in and we did mathematical and sensitometric analysis of film samples. We went through it to make sure it was producing exactly as the manufacturer, Eastman Kodak, recommended," Burgess said.
Local residents remember July 20, 1969, and the first moon landing.
During routine jobs, Burgess and his colleagues checked on their equipment once a day to make sure it was functioning properly. During the Apollo missions, they were checking it five times a day.
First photo
The first photo he remembers seeing from Apollo 11 was Buzz Aldrin's footprint. He also vividly recalls a picture of one of the astronauts in a rover with the American flag in the background.
Once the photos were developed, the team had to make thousands of prints.
"We had thousands of hours of work, our machines were cranking 24/7," Burgess said.
NASA made the prints available to the media, embassies, encyclopedias, museums, everybody you can imagine, Burgess said. The United States Government Publishing Office also created posters.
Burgess, who kept many of the pictures he developed, has shared them with all of his grandchildren.
"It was neat stuff, fun. It got us away from the strict mission of defending our nation and I could have done it endlessly, but that wasn't my job in the Air Force," he said.
As a precision photographer, Burgess was also tasked with processing film for highly classified operations involving U-2 spy missions and the Lockheed SR-71, a strategic reconnaissance aircraft.
His job was to provide "intelligence products" to officers so they could see what Russia, China and North Korea were up to.
Burgess is reluctant to discuss much about his intelligence work, but he said he and his colleagues were able to see rivets in wings from images taken at 80,000 feet.
After retiring as a major in 1993, Burgess spent time teaching at the University of Alaska. He was also the director of Homeland Security for Alaska.
"That's what I gave my life to," Burgess said. "I like to think of myself as one of many who kept the Earth from incinerating."