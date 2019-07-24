Austin Olsen, an 18-year-old from Elephant Head, sat in a Cessna 172 ready to begin what would be his first solo flight on Saturday.
It’s something he’s been preparing for since mid June but has been aiming at for years. And, yes, he said he was nervous.
Olsen has wanted to fly planes ever since his father began driving him down to Park Avenue, where he would pass by the planes at Tucson International Airport. It was exciting for him and soon he developed a liking for all things aviation.
“I can’t really explain what it is, it’s just you like it, this is what you want to do,” he said.
It inspired him to go down a path to become a pilot, and he got his first chance to fly when he was in eighth grade at Continental School through the Wright Flight program. The national program allows students to train on flight simulators before taking to the air with a flight instructor.
In June, Olsen began working toward his private pilot's license, taking classes five days a week at Marana Flight School. Getting his license is just the first of many steps he must take before reaching his ultimate goal – taking the controls of a passenger aircraft for a commercial airline.
His next step is heading to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, where he has a scholarship.
“We’ve been really cramming in," Olsen said. "We are on a fast pace here to get it done before I go to college in August, because it’s very helpful to get the license before you go because it’s going to cost a whole lot less.”
At Embry Riddle, Olsen plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical science. Many graduates go straight to work with commercial airlines, he said.
Once he gets his private pilot's license, he’ll be able to become a flight instructor during his junior year at Embry-Riddle.
He needs a little bit more time in the air before he can get his private pilot license, however. He has around 16 hours of flight time and needs 40.
“We are a little behind with getting that taken care of, but we are just playing it by ear at this point, and if I don’t get it finished then I just basically finish at Embry-Riddle,” he said Olsen.
Although he knew he'd be soloing soon, it was a surprise to him when his flight instructor told him Saturday was the day.
“I knew what I was doing but there was that extra concentration in there,” said Olsen, who graduated from Sahuarita High School in May.
His flight instructor had him take off and land three times and go through traffic pattern three times. The flight took about 30 minutes.
“When you fly the plane for the first time, it’s like saying you know how to fly the plane without crashing, you have the proficiency to be able to fly and communicate with the local traffic… you know how to fly the plane in a very basic manner,” Olsen said.