Bob Ethen looks back on a time in the '80s where he couldn't drive 30 minutes without being pulled over.
"The state troopers were stopping me... they were, like, radioing ahead and pulling me over," he said with a laugh.
Ethen, who lives in Green Valley part time, has fond memories of driving the iconic Wienermobile as a manager at Oscar Mayer in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The vehicle, made of fiberglass and styrofoam mounted on a Chevrolet chassis, wasn't as comfortable as those the hotdoggers — that's what they call them now — drive today.
"They we're really cool things to drive...These things were made out of fiberglass," he said. "It was hot in the summer and freezing in the winter."
One of the six modern Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles traveling around the country will be at the 5th Annual Quail Creek Car Show on Sunday, April 3, at Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse.
Wienermobile history
The storied history of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile began in 1936, when Carl Mayer, nephew of the company’s founder, pitched an idea of a 13-foot metal hot dog on wheels to transport the company spokesperson, "Little Oscar," around the country to help sell hotdogs.
After the first Wienermobile was scrapped for metal in the 1940s to aid the Army during World War II, the iconic vehicle has changed in model and size several times.
There was the 22-foot 1952 Wienermobile now on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, and the current state-of-the-art 27-foot Wienermobile piloted by today's hotdoggers.
Other customized inceptions include the Mini Wienermobile built on a BMW Mini Cooper “S” chassis and a full-sized customized RV, the Wienie-Bago.
Behind the wheel
Ethen's connection to the Wienermobile began when he and a group of Oscar Mayer employees pitched a marketing idea to expand Wienermobiles to the broader U.S.
The marketing department loved the idea, and with "Little Oscar" in high demand, and the occupation of hotdoggers yet to be conceptualized, Ethen was chosen to drive one of the hallowed Weiner-on-wheels for a period.
"I was second in command at the office. That's why I drove it, because my boss didn't want to," he said.
Ethen, 69, drove the Wienermobile to work for a month in 1983.
"In those days, they had the traffic reporters in the helicopters, and they would be recording me while I was listening to them and I'd wave to them," he said.
Ethen has his fair share of memories behind the wheel, mostly good, one very scary.
"I had the wonderful experience of losing the brakes one morning as I was coming in to work," he said. "All I could think is my career is done, I'm going to run into some car and kill somebody. But I was able to use the parking brake."
He got the Wienermobile to a gas station where a mechanic agreed to take a look at it. But there was one problem: the mechanic couldn't find the brake master cylinder.
"We had to call Madison, Wisconsin, corporate headquarters, and they had to actually explain where he could get to the brake master cylinder, and it turns out he had to remove the whole dashboard, which in this case was a big piece of metal that stood over the front end of this thing just behind the steering wheel," Ethen said. "It had like 50 screws to it."
Of all the good memories with the Wienermobile, the 1985 Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade may be his fondest.
"I went in a leprechaun outfit," he said. "This other manager and I were both leprechauns walking along with the Wienermobile along the parade route."
Modern-day hotdoggers
Gone are the days of Little Oscar and managers driving the Wienermobile. In their place are hotdoggers, Wienermobile navigators whose main goal is to make people happy.
"We set up at events... We hand out whistles and kind of just tell people the history of the Wienermobile," said Kallie Polk, a hotdogger coming to Quail Creek Car Show.
"Truly, that's the basics of our job. Just making memories for people and making people smile."
The hotdoggers have regional routes set up by a Wienermobile coordinator who books events and schedules them based on requests.
For Polk, a navigator of one of the six Wienermobiles in the country, the parts of the job she loves the most are the journey and the reactions from people.
"You get paid to travel and have fun and see the country behind the wheel of a hot dog, which is kind of iconic," she said. "We talk with thousands of people a week, and so I think that's really special, and hearing those, 'I remember when' stories are really fun."
Ethen got a kick out of the reactions as well during his time navigating his long-since-retired Wienermobile.
"Those reactions when you drive it are just amazing," he said. "Absolutely not a person didn't smile, or open their mouth wide."