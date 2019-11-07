The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief program is looking for the person who shot a Harris hawk with an arrow near Three Points, west of Tucson.
The department is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest.
The wounded hawk was reported to Game and Fish Oct. 28 after being seen near Sierrita Ranch Road with an arrow through its body. The Arizona Raptor Center recovered the hawk Monday and transported it to Phoenix for treatment.
In a press release, Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson said the act is a violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and comes with a maximum six months in prison and $15,000 fine.
Those with information about the case can contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #19-C10176. It can be done anonymously.