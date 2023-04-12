It’s peak tax season, and while many people are rushing to file ahead of Tax Day (April 18), another group is hoping to dupe those taxpayers out of their money.
Last year, government impersonation scams were among the most reported scams, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission, and one that tops the list each year are scammers posing as the Internal Revenue Service and its agents.
Over the past five years, the FTC has recorded over $28 million in losses across more than 75,500 victim reports of scammers impersonating the IRS over the phone, email, text messages and more. In 2022 alone, over 3,000 victims of IRS impersonations collectively lost more than $6.2 million, according to the FTC.
In these scenarios, scammers typically pose as either the IRS, a state tax agency or others in the tax industry in the form of unsolicited emails, phone calls and texts, often preying on taxpayers who may be anxious about refunds or other tax issues.
Unsuspecting victims are then lured through a variety of ruses – such as a phony tax refund or a threat of false legal or criminal charges for tax fraud – into providing valuable personal and financial information that can lead to identity theft.
Sylvia Bencomo, a member of the Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers’ Scam Squad, said it’s a hoax that happens often in communities like Green Valley.
“Some of the scams we hear about are someone being called and told their income tax return hasn’t been received, so there’s going to be a penalty, or worse yet, they get a call that the police are headed toward their house to make an arrest because they haven’t paid their taxes,” Bencomo said.
“It happens a lot in this community, and people do need to be reminded because I think, from one year to the next, things are forgotten, and people need to be reminded about these dangers; we want to keep them safe,” she added.
Spot an imposter
For starters, Bencomo said the IRS will never initiate contact with taxpayers via email, text messages, phone calls or social media regarding a bill or a tax refund.
“The IRS is not going to call you, not going to email you, not going to send you a text or message you out of the blue about anything concerning your income tax returns or getting a bigger refund – they just don’t do that,” Bencomo said.
“None of the government agencies, actually, will call you unless you call them and leave a message for them to call you back; they don't initiate these calls,” she added.
If the IRS does contact you, they’ll typically initiate contact through a letter in your mailbox, first. A phone call or in-person visit would then only happen after several letters have been sent or ignored.
Another rule-of-thumb, Bencomo said, is that the IRS also won’t threaten to have you arrested or demand any immediate payments of a specific type, like a prepaid debit card, a gift card or cryptocurrency.
“We definitely want to assure people that this will not happen. The IRS does not threaten people. And if you do get threatened on the phone, via email or over a text message, know that it’s a scam,” Bencomo said.
This year, the IRS is also warning taxpayers to be wary of messages that appear to be from friends or family, but are possibly stolen or compromised email or phone numbers from someone they know. According to the IRS, this method has become a popular way to target individuals and tax preparers for a variety of scams.
As a result, Bencomo said individuals should always work to verify the identity of the caller or sender through their own research – for example, calling a number they independently know to be accurate or found on the organization’s website, not the number or links provided in an email, phone call or text message.
“Scammers have really gotten very sophisticated, and they will pretty much say or do whatever they want to say to make them sound legitimate,” Bencomo said.
“And that’s why, again, we really encourage people to verify the information. Go online, look up the official number for the agency, call them directly and ask a representative, ‘Did you really send me this letter? This email? This text message?’ You need to get to the real source,” Bencomo said.
And if the work to verify that information sounds too complicated or confusing, Bencomo encourages people to call the Scam Squad – volunteers can help residents talk through their concerns, independently verify information, and think through the next steps.
“Instead of just ignoring an issue, we want to be there to give the community peace of mind. We’re always a resource to help people with any questions, or if they just need more information – call us, and we’ll do the work for you. That's our job,” she said.
Unfortunately for taxpayers, Bencomo said, Tax Day itself might not mark the end of this cycle of impersonation scams.
Even after the filing date has passed, scammers still have the ability to capitalize on fears about taxes being received on time, filed properly, or owing more money than they anticipated.
“I anticipate that will come up later, and could even pick up more after this tax season, but right now we’re in that preventative stage. If they (IRS impersonators) do continue afterwards, we’ll still be here, too,” Bencomo said.
Report the scam
According to the IRS, individuals should never respond to tax-related phishing emails or text messages, or click on the URL link.
Instead, scams should be reported by sending the email or a copy of the text/SMS as an attachment to phishing@irs.gov. The report should include the caller ID (email or phone number), date, time and the number that received the message.
If you think a caller claiming to be from the IRS could be real, the IRS says you should ask for their name, badge number and callback number, which you can verify with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484.
Taxpayers can also report scams to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (tigta.gov/irs-scam-resources) or the Internet Crime Complaint Center (ic3.gov).
The IRS’s Report Phishing and Online Scams page (irs.gov/privacy-disclosure/report-phishing) also provides complete details on how to report scams, and what to do if you receive a suspicious call or email.
Consumers who are victims of imposter scams can also report them to the IRS or to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.