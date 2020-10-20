It's been a brutal summer that was oddly fitting for 2020 but get ready for some relief as a system starts bringing the temperatures down this weekend.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Kevin Strongman said Tuesday that there's a trough – an elongated low atmospheric pressure region – pushing its way down from the Northwest and replacing the higher pressures that caused the lingering heat.
He said the trough is typically responsible for the seasonal cooling, but it's a little late this year — it usually appears around late September or early October.
But it's none too soon with all the broken heat records since July.
This year marked the most triple-digit days recorded – 100 of them after the Tucson International Airport reported 100 degrees at 2:11 p.m. on Sept. 30. Tucson's airport is the Weather Service's closest official record-keeping location for Green Valley and Sahuarita.
September also marked three consecutive hottest months on record, and the first half of October was no daisy either.
The Weather Service recorded triple-digit days from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7, and the month threw in one more on Friday.
Here's the good news, the trough should bring temperatures down to the average highs – at least for a little while.
Green Valley's forecasted highs as of Tuesday are much lower than what the area's been experiencing.
The Weather Service expects 94 degrees for Wednesday's high, and it only gets better. Thursday should hit 90 degrees followed by highs of 89, 89, 83, 76 and 74 for Friday through Tuesday.
Strongman said the latter temperatures are typical for this time of year.
"The best way to say it is from tomorrow to Friday is kind of like what we were supposed to feel like back in September, but we didn't," he said.
He said Sahuarita's forecast could vary a few degrees from Green Valley.
"It's about the same," Strongman said. "It's only maybe three (degrees) more."
There's a little more good news. While this summer was exceptionally dry, Strongman said there's a 20 to 25 percent chance of rain Monday night going into Tuesday morning.
"They're kind of low, but there's potential," he said.
The trough marks some cooling on the horizon, but the Weather Service still forecasts a warmer than usual winter.
"It should bring back to near normal temperatures for a while, but we won't see any extremes like we've seen this summer," Strongman said. "But it will be slightly above normal temperatures for the rest of the winter season, right now we're projecting. We have the La Niña effect going on. So, a little warmer."