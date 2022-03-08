The idea of a “traditional student” has changed.
With the growth of Career Technical Education programs in high schools and growing investment in workforce development at community colleges, there are more avenues than ever to trade jobs.
The Sahuarita Unified School District is seeing it, too — interest in CTE fields is growing along with their offerings.
Josh Fields, the district's CTE director, said 80% of students at Sahuarita and Walden Grove high schools are enrolled in at least one CTE class.
About 79% students who took at least two years of CTE programs have gone on to college, the military or a career within six months of graduation.
Early start
SUSD introduces students to CTE concepts at an earlier age than most schools in the state.
Middle-schoolers at Wrightson Ridge and Anza Trail are required to take a career exploration course, giving them a taste of programs available at the high schools.
“It's made up of eight to 10 stations for our CTE programs, so there might be a sports medicine station, a computer science station, a culinary station, and all stations have hands-on equipment,” Fields said. “It lets them experience what it would be like to do those things and take these classes.”
The district’s high school programs are usually at least two years, so finding a focus in middle school helps ensure a student can complete the program.
“We wanted to be able to have a student sample CTE in the middle-school level rather than go to high school and, ‘My freshman year I took culinary, sophomore year I took auto, then construction and I didnt get to any of those upper levels with any of them,'” he said. “What we’re hoping is that they would have sample time in middle school so they can really focus in high school on getting all the things we offer.”
Fields said word of mouth helps get the word out along with an ambassador program involving students who have been through the program.
Fields said students’ reasons for enrolling varies from schedule availability to friends or siblings who participate in CTE. Some students already know where they want to go and like the real-world connection.
"It's easier for students to see connections with these courses in the real world than it is for those other general education courses,” he said.
Why CTE?
Fields said CTE programs give students hands-on experience, industry-level certifications, job experience through internships, and college credit.
He said 96.5% of their CTE students graduated from high school last year, and that students in CTE programs generally perform better on standardized tests.
“This is one of the best retention programs in education,” he said. “It's consistently a high number.”
One of their biggest programs is Automotive Technologies, based at SHS and available to WGHS students as well.
Fields said the program's partnership with Jim Click Automotive is one example of a pipeline to a job after high school.
“In order to qualify, students must complete automotive service excellence certification and then we recommend certain students who meet the expectations and then they work in the dealership and it’s not just in the service department — they do parts, sales…” he said. “It’s a good example of a partnership that really works and what happens frequently is these students who participate in an internship then are usually offered a paid position moving forward.”
Students in the Film and TV program earn a certification in Adobe Premiere, industry standard software.
They film, edit and produce everything from the morning news show, podcasts, claymation shorts and even an ongoing action, mystery series titled “The Golden Mustang.”
Megan McGuire, 18, said she enrolled in the program out of her love of film.
“I've always wanted to know how to make videos and it also makes you more valuable in the workplace,” she said. “I could say, ‘Hey, I know you guys want to make a commercial and I'm actually certified and can do this for us and I have the equipment to do it,' so that's probably why I took the class in the first place.”
She wants to pursue a career in veterinary sciences, but the CTE class has taught her skills she can apply anywhere.
“I want to be an exotic veterinarian but something I realized is computer skills are the future and (I took the class) in order to put things down on my resume… like right now in Adobe certified,” she said.
Classmate Hugh Sparks, 18, is interested in a career in the medical field but his experience in Film and TV might already be leading to a job.
“Recently, someone reached out to me with an application to go and work with a film-type career with the University of Arizona,” he said. “I'm applying for that and so, hopefully, while I attend UA I can get this position and do film work and editing.”
Sparks has always “tinkered” with film, and found out about the program through a friend. For him, the hands-on experience sets the program apart.
“Camera work takes skill and time and going out and practicing, using the camera, getting used to that,” he said. “Having hands-on — especially the last year and a half — with an actual cinematic camera and DSLR has been really helpful. We will all be Adobe Premier certified and that’s just great going into the workforce with that.”
PCC pipeline
Fields said about 80% of funding source for their CTE programs — about $900,000 — comes from local tax dollars through Pima JTED.
“That kicked in for this area, all of Pima County, about 15 years ago, so districts started to ramp up CTE then but I think it takes time,” Fields said. “For us specifically, we’ve increased in the past six years, doubling the amount of offerings at each high school. You have seen it ramp up in the last 15 years and continue year after year.”
Pima JTED partners with high schools in Pima County to provide CTE courses.
David Dore, PCC's president of campuses and executive vice chancellor of Workforce Development, said JTED helps to create seamless pathways for K-12 to their programs.
“In some instances, they have a whole semester completed by the time they graduate and that’s in line with our industry, recognizing students on a pathway to get preliminary courses, certificates…,” he said.
Dore said the idea of a traditional student has morphed, and so have the needs of the workforce.
“There are now multiple roadmaps for students,” he said. “Traditionally, students went to high school then to college or went from a technical program to employment. Because of advances in technology, students need upskilling on their pathway.”
One of the biggest investments PCC has made in CTE-type programs is its Centers of Excellence, first conceptualized in 2015.
Dore said before COVID-19, they completed an educational master plan to determine the needs of Pima County in the workforce.
“Pima has always had a strong transfer component of what we do,” he said. “Coming out of the master plan, there was a clear need to grow these areas around CTE and what we did was have an inclusive process that involved community stakeholders. What came out was a concept to develop centers of excellence and realign the institution with the needs of the community in key growth sectors.”
Some of the centers include Applied Technology, Aviation Technology and health professions. The centers are focused on areas where there is a demand in the workforce, like aviation technicians.
“As a nation, we don't have the pipeline for that need,” he said. “With the investments we have made we will double the number of graduates from that program (Aviation Technology) from 125 to 250 per year. It’s one example of how we are really trying to put more resources in high-demand, high-wage occupations.”
Ian Roark, vice president of Workforce Development & Strategic Partnerships at PCC, said the college has introduced CTE elements into many programs.
“For many years, we’ve had the types of programs you would see in many community colleges and we’ve added to that more traditional portfolio preparing jobs for the future,” he said. “Technology has led to change in many areas, and broadly speaking at the end of the day I think almost every program at PCC has a workforce development component.”
Roark said the Centers of Excellence epitomize the changing needs of the workforce, and they worked closely with the business community to determine what was needed most.
“Those areas are always in high demand from employers and it’s a pipeline for talent,” he said. "Many of these career fields have great wages that are durable in what can sometimes be a volatile labor market.”
Along with the centers, PCC also developed eight- to 12-week “fast track” programs that help students jump start their entrance into a job.
Roark said they are still working to involve more business partners and grow their offerings, especially for the changing demographics of PCC students.
Dore said the average age of students is 28, and many are taking classes on top of holding down jobs and raising families. PCC has developed reskilling programs for people who are changing careers or keeping up with industry advancements.
“Sometimes people who haven't been in the industry haven't looked at what's going on in HVAC technology,” he said. “People used to think those students did not need college, but today with advances in technology, it’s not simple work and it does require post-secondary education.”
More ahead
SUSD is working to increase opportunities in CTE programs. Fields said they are working to increase dual college credits and expand existing programs.
“We’re into the second year of our healthcare program, which we are excited about expanding,” he said. “When we first conceived this program we discussed with partners in our local area like Northwest Hospital about how we could partner. This year has been a challenge for the hospital industry but we have met several times and are looking forward to continuing partnerships with them and others.”
He’d like to see SUSD create a program for manufacturing, where there is large demand in the workforce but not necessarily students. Fields would also like to see if they can build specialized classrooms at Walden Grove like Sahuarita High's automotive classroom.
He’s excited about the growth of CTE and said the workforce is catching on.
“In the past we would never have thought of hiring a person straight after high school because they didn't have skills or experience,” he said. “But because of CTE programs, not just here, but across the state and whole nation, they’re starting to recognize that people have these skills we want and they are a viable work pool they could hire from.”