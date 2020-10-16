Jim Mork looked forward to supporting Prop. 485 this election, but it wasn't there when he opened up his ballot.
A yes vote would approve a $13 million bond for Green Valley Fire District to construct a new building to replace Station 152, pay for other improvements and retire long-term lease-purchase obligations.
"I'm in the fire district, I pay the tax for the fire district, and I didn't have the proposition on my ballot," Mork said. "Everything else was fine, was there. My wife, I think she is probably in the same boat, except that we haven't even got her ballot yet."
Mork said they looked her name up online and the Recorder's Office reported mailing it to her on Oct. 7.
Mork called the Recorder's Office after noticing the missing proposition but couldn't get any information about why his ballot was incorrect or how they would fix the issue.
"They passed me off from five different people, and nobody could answer it," he said. "So, I went to (GVFD Chief) Chuck Wunder directly."
Wunder said he spoke with the county, and the ballot error was due to miscommunication about homes on Mork's street being within the district's boundaries.
Mork's street – South Canoa Lake Drive – is the only known area within GVFD's boundaries with incorrect ballots.
Wunder said GVFD annexed the area in 2005, and homes on Mork's street came around 2011. He estimated the impact to about six to eight homes.
Recorder's Office Assistant Chief Deputy Kim Challender said there were fewer than 20 people affected.
"When it was originally annexed, that parcel, there was nothing on it," Challender said. "So, the only way we get notified is by the fire department when there's construction. And this is across Pima County. Unless the fire department tells us, we don't know there are voters on that land. So, we're reissuing the ballots."
However, the county and GVFD will continue working to resolve the issue permanently.
"It's my understanding that the Arizona Department of Revenue will not approve changes to the tax rolls unless it's recorded," Wunder said. "So we're looking through trying to find that documentation right now to show it was recorded. So, we're still working with the county to get that resolved."
Wunder said this is the first time GVFD had a proposition or item on a ballot. Positions on the district's board had been uncontested since before 2011.
Wunder said not having any ballot items in so long played a role in Mork and other residents not being listed.
Mork said he still hadn't heard from the Recorder's Office directly as of Friday about what would happen, but he was relieved replacement ballots were on the way.
"I'm glad I'm getting another ballot," he said. "I'll be happier when I get it. It's like a 'your check's in the mail' kind of thing. Until I get it, I'm not going to get overly happy. Like I said, my wife hadn't even got a ballot without it on there yet. They mailed the first ones on the seventh, and she hadn't even got it yet. How does it take that long to get from Tucson to here? Incredible."