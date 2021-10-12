Skeletons hanging from cacti; jack-o-lanterns growing on rooftops; UFO crash sites — it looks like some residents are starting to get into the Halloween spirit a bit earlier than usual.
For those in Sahuarita and Green Valley already decking out their homes, it's never too early to start. And, they’re not alone.
According to the National Retail Foundation, spending on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion this year, up from $8.05 billion in 2020.
This year, 52% of survey participants said they would be decorating and indicated they would be shopping for Halloween supplies earlier. About 45% said they were shopping in September or earlier, and another 39% said they would in the first two weeks of October.
Here’s how some locals are celebrating this year.
UFO disappearances
Trish King, who lives in Rancho Sahuarita, said her family started decorating in September, earlier than they have in the past.
“We were the first house on the block and were hoping it would encourage neighbors to as well,” she said. “Bringing fun and joy to our children is especially important these days. As soon as they saw me setting up, they were so excited.”
King said they wanted to step away from their typical spider webs and ghosts, and opted for a sci-fi scene.
“Since I already love sci-fi, I thought a mini-Area 51 would be perfect,” she said. “I had to hand-make most of the decorations because aliens and UFOs are not readily available at the store. It was a challenge but a lot of fun. It took many trips to the store and a lot of trial and error to build my UFO, but all in all it turned out as I pictured it.”
King said it’s unfortunately the first time she’s had items damaged or stolen, but they have stayed resilient and rebuilt. Most people in the neighborhood have enjoyed the decorations.
“The kids who have visited have been spooked by our astronaut zombie,” she said. “I've gotten a lot of positive feedback on social media and a lot of suggestions to build on the theme next year.”
King said their family loves Halloween and their typical traditions include themed costumes, spooky crafts and baking, and family-friendly events like the Marana Pumpkin Patch.
“Our family likes to serve ice cream, Popsicles and soda along with Halloween candy to our trick-or-treaters since Halloween tends to be warmer in Arizona,” she said. “This year we will be carving alien-themed pumpkins to fit our decor. We will be trick-or-treating with friends and family and possibly have a small party for the kids, depending on how many attend.”
First-timers
For KC Levendosky and her family, it’s their first Halloween in Rancho Sahuarita, but they’ve already started getting their yard prepared.
“We put up our blow-up decorations close to the end of September and we still have some lights and spider webs to put up,” she said. “The blow-ups were relatively easy and quick, maybe 30 minutes. The lights have proven to be more of a challenge because putting screws or nails into the stucco of the house wasn't working so we had to find another way to secure them.”
They are planning on going trick-or-treating with the three boys matching as Ghostbusters. Levendosky said they’re going to practice social distance and wear masks.
“Halloween kind of kicked off the holidays,” she said. “It is also a time when kids should be able to be kids, have fun, dress up and be silly.”
She likes to let the kids wear costumes all day, leave two bowls out: one with candy and one with trinkets. She also has a special tradition with the "Great Pumpkin."
“When we are done trick-or-treating, the boys can have some candy while they watch ‘The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown’ and a Halloween movie,” she said. “Once they are in bed I will switch out their candy for small gifts ( a Thanksgiving outfit, movie, book and a stuffed animal) in their candy buckets. When they wake up the next morning I tell them the Great Pumpkin from Charlie Brown came for their candy.”
Saturday event
Madera Highlands resident Lindsey Garcia said she and her four children enjoy dressing up and trick-or-treating.
Since the holiday falls on a Sunday this year, she is organizing a trick-or-treat on Saturday for families who may have reasons they don’t want to go Sunday evening.
“I know a couple years ago Halloween fell on Sunday and there was a sign-up of sorts,” she said. “This is an option for people who for whatever reason don't believe in doing trick-or-treating Sunday...for religious reasons or not during a work night. Whatever the reason, they can sign up with their address and we will make a list.”
So far, she has about a dozen people who have signed up to participate.
She said it’s just an option, and not meant to replace Sunday’s activities. They’ll have candy ready on both nights.
Usually they have the yard set up by Oct. 1, but they are running behind this year.
“We haven’t done it yet, but the kids want to this week, it got away from us,” she said. “The kids are excited and really want to scare someone this year, have someone dressed as a scarecrow or something.”
Monster Mash
Among the Halloween activities this year is the Monster Mash dance put on by Sahuarita-Green Valley Family Support Network, an organization dedicated to children with disabilities.
Director Jamie Comeau said they started this event in 2016, and the special needs families they serve look forward to the holiday every year.
“Our guests look forward to this yearly event because it gives them a safe, non-judgmental place to take their kiddos for Halloween fun,” she said. “At our event, we have lots of dancing, costume contests, we have a fun picture area set up with props, a wide variety of finger food and drinks, a Halloween movie playing in the food area and lots of fun.”
The event takes place Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open for family and friends of the special-needs community here.
“Hania Medrano (co-founder) and myself both have kids with disabilities so this and our other events are very personal to us and we try our best to give all these families fun events to make amazing memories at,” she said. “We are truly thankful for everyone who makes these events happen.”
To RSVP, email SGVFSN@gmail.com.
Other fun
The Town of Sahuarita’s Spooktacular will take place on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Hall complex. It will include a Trunk or Treat.
Continental Elementary School is holding a Trunk or Treat event on Friday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Those who want to participate and decorate their vehicle trunks to hand out candy should contact Michelle Huerta at mlhuerta1023@gmail.com.