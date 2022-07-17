A strong monsoon storm Saturday evening dropped inch-sized hail on parts of Green Valley, leaving broken windows, damaged skylights and hundreds of toppled trees.
Most of the damage was in the southern part of Green Valley, including a large tree that came down at Green Valley Fire District Station 152 at Encanto and Camino del Sol.
That scene was repeated across parks, golf courses, residential yards and the recently closed Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, where about half the paloverde trees in the parking lot were blown over.
Two signs on northbound Interstate 19 between Canoa and Continental roads were blown down, and a TEP truck was holding a power pole in place on Continental Road just east of Abrego Drive.
TEP said an outage about 8:20 p.m affected 2,300 customers and they found evidence of lightning damage.
"We had to de-energize two circuits for firefighters," a spokesman said. "We were able to make temporary repairs and restore service by about 9:40 p.m."
He said they are assessing the damage and might need to replace some poles and other equipment.
Roads were carpeted in green from trees stripped by strong winds, others were filled with rocks and dirt from fast-flowing washes that were mostly dried up by Sunday morning.
“The hail came like a machine gun,” said Bill Hammond, who lives in the hard-hit Desert Hills III West neighborhood. He lost a window and two of his four skylights to hail.
The National Weather Service stopped short of calling the storm a microburst, but meteorologist Kevin Strongman said Saturday’s conditions were ripe for a strong storm.
He said moisture and dry air in the upper levels contributed to conditions ripe for a storm with strong downdrafts. A microburst occurs when a storm collapses, and that couldn’t immediately be verified, he said.
Strongman said a storm cell began forming east of Green Valley about 4 p.m., and moved toward the community “with a good hail core.”
The NWS put out a thunderstorm warning at 4:06 p.m., and Strongman said the hail started coming down at 5:18 p.m. The storm died off about 6 p.m., he said.
Green Valley Fire District had 23 calls in about a two-hour period, mostly for damaged skylights and rain coming into homes. A GVFD spokesman said a TEP line caught fire about 8 p.m. in the Continental area off Whitehouse Canyon Road. No flooding was reported.
GVFD had hail damage to some vehicles.
Sunday morning saw construction crews and homeowners on top of homes fixing roofs and skylights, sweeping driveways and shoring up broken windows.
Rick Perry, owner of Santa Rita Roofing in Green Valley, said they had close to 75 calls by 10 a.m. Sunday, mostly for damaged skylights.
Renee Neumann, a Green Valley resident, said it was the most extreme hailstorm she has experienced.
“By the time it was over, it looked like snow on the ground, trees and walkways, and piled up six inches deep at my back gate, brick fence inside corners, and front door,” she said via email.
Neumann said she lost power for about an hour Saturday starting about 8:30 p.m., and that the hail punched more than 50 holes into the stucco of a south-facing wall of her home.
She measured some of the hail at 1.5 inches, the same size the NWS reported for Rio Rico. Tucson also saw inch-sized hail.