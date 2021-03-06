Sure, when you sit down with Will Foraker you want to hear how his mom got him started on the piano, how he dumped college for the stage, and how he recorded his own work in a Dallas studio.
But what you really want to hear about is that crazy job he had on a cruise ship — the gig that lasted five years.
Foraker plays a mean piano and sings as the headliner for the season finale of Green Valley’s Got Talent.
He joins several other acts and emcee Larry Worster, who put together three virtual shows despite the pandemic. Through all of it, the organization still managed to cut a grant check, this year for the Continental School music program.
Early start
Foraker, 34, was 6 years old when his mom urged him to study classical piano. She’d always wanted to but never had the chance; she vowed her child would.
His mom, Beth Fauber, a college professor, and his dad, Bill Foraker, who was involved in academia, including writing textbooks, moved to Sahuarita in 2019. Bill’s a drummer and singer with the Green Valley’s Got Talent house band, Hardscrabble Road.
Foraker took to the piano and at about 11 met a jazz teacher who changed his approach to music.
He attended middle and high schools in Indiana with “good jazz bands,” then it was off to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute to study mechanical engineering.
“It was the smart money,” Foraker said of not going the music route. “I wanted to have a job and play on the side. That did not take.”
About two years into college he decided his brain didn’t bend that way and took up economics.
He’d started a seven-piece band in college and they played across Indiana and in Chicago. They were starting to get a name for themselves. But about three and half years into his education, he got a better offer.
In 2009, Foraker went to work for Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean’s luxury arm.
It was six months on, three months off, six nights a week, “just playing and singing and working the room.”
The job took him to Antarctica, Panama, Iceland and the Caribbean, among other places. He also did a stint in Japan.
On board, he started at the bottom — “playing George Gershwin covers in the atrium.” He moved on to a jazz trio when one of the members got canned after a bender, then reached the pinnacle of the cruise-ship music world — the scotch bar, where the tips are big and the crowds easy.
But there were rules on board.
“With entertainers it was a very gray area because they don’t want us fraternizing … but at the same time wanted us to be amicable and available out there talking to promote the brand.”
Get close but not too close was the message.
Foraker said he mostly stuck to thew crew areas or his cabin when not performing. He did a lot of reading.
“I was in my mid-20s. No wife, no kids, no student loans, no responsibilities. That was cool.”
Until he got “cabin fever.”
“I started getting anxious on the sea days… I missed writing and recording with the band, so I wanted to get my feet back on land.”
It was 2014, and by this time he had a good nest egg and a longing to “get into a solid music city and start recording my own stuff.”
He headed to Dallas, where he worked on original recordings (yet to be released; he says it’ll happen). He was there until early 2020, when he moved to the Bay Area to work with some college buddies involved in a technical recruiting start-up. Then COVID hit and that was it.
“And it wasn’t like I was going to find piano gigs on the side at that point,” he said.
Mom and dad offered him their guest house and it seemed like a good move.
He had a college fund he hadn’t touched, thanks to scholarships, so after 13 years, he headed back to school, this time the University of Arizona where he is studying cyber operations and security.
“Finally using some of the engineering brain after all,” he said.
He figures he’ll be done in three more semesters.
“I wanted a degree that’s not going anywhere and can bankroll my original music,” he said. “The moment I get enough money I’ll probably build my own little studio and invite that Indiana jam band back down here. That’s when I find myself the most happiest.”