2-DNS_0115 (2).jpg

Samantha Beemer performs for Green Valley's Got Talent. 

Samantha Beemer dreams of a career as a performer, and is taking another step toward that by taking the Green Valley’s Got Talent stage as its December featured artist. It's her second time in the show.

With a classic-music background and a love for musical theater, Beemer, 19, has been a favorite for her animated performances.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

