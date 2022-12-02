Samantha Beemer dreams of a career as a performer, and is taking another step toward that by taking the Green Valley’s Got Talent stage as its December featured artist. It's her second time in the show.
With a classic-music background and a love for musical theater, Beemer, 19, has been a favorite for her animated performances.
She grew up in Tubac and attended Montessori de Santa Cruz Charter School for her K-5 education, where she was immersed in the arts.
“It really fostered my creative side and really taught me the importance of art and music,” she said. “I think it was very fundamental. Because Montessori was very focused on independent learning, I've always been really self-motivated when it comes to the things I love doing.”
Beemer said her teacher was focused on a “classic, golden age sound and we dabbled in some opera material.”
Her musical theater journey began around 2015.
“I had some friends who were in a show here in Tucson. It was 'Mary Poppins,' my first show, that got me into consistently doing shows,” she said. “I got bit by the theater bug.”
Her favorite part of performing is the people.
“Because performance is such a vulnerable art form, the connections I have made are super strong, and it's really cool to put forward a product that reflects that connection and a part of each of us in a very unique way," she said.
Beemer teamed up with Larry Worster, GVGT artistic director, through her teacher.
“My old singing teacher worked with Larry and I did a couple church gigs with him,” she said. “Then last year I was one of the acts and he asked me to come back as a featured performer.”
She said performing on the GVGT stage is a different experience, and one she can’t wait to do again.
“I love watching everyone else perform, just seeing all the other acts,” she said. “It's so much fun and it's really good music. The people who come are so supportive and into it and then to have the whole band there too…”
Beemer is living in Tucson and taking an acting class at Pima Community College while pursuing a career in acting, theater or film.
“I've been pretty consistently working and I get paid to do a lot of it and that’s how I'm trying to jump right in,” she said. “I'd also really like to create my own work eventually. I often find myself auditioning for these things and it's more male-centric and that really starts with writers.”
She likes to call herself a “student of life.”
“I'm learning a lot through the work I've been doing with local groups,” she said. “I like to give myself assignments that explore different forms of art and music and things about people and the world in general. I think approaching education in that way has made me appreciate the learning process a lot more.”
Beemer is thankful for her family and friends, who often attend her shows.
“My parents have always been super supportive and my grandma, she calls it the fan club and gets a group of her friends together to see my shows, and my parents do too,” she said. “A lot of my friends are also involved in the arts.”
