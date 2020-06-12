GVR is making changes to its CEO search committee as it looks to meet increased demands on staffing amid coronavirus re-openings.
Board president Don Weaver said the two staff members on the committee left because workloads continue to increase, and a plan to hire more employees is in the works.
The Fiscal Affairs Committee will look at what impact hiring more employees would have on the budget during its next meeting Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The meeting agenda reported the committee would meet online through Zoom.
Interim CEO Jen Morningstar will report on GVR staffing needs during COVID-19 re-openings.
Search chair Randy Howard said the committee would also forego online job boards in favor of using a professional firm to find a new CEO. He said the change in methods was necessary given the demands on GVR staff as well as compensating for time lost during COVID-19 shutdowns.
Howard said a professional search firm would ensure the committee would meet its goal of having a new CEO start work Jan. 1.
"We've lost three months in this process because of the shutdown, and it kind of threw us way off in whatever timeline we had initially to get a replacement CEO on board," he said. "The search process that the original committee started with coupled with the staff workload right now we just weren't going to get there, unfortunately."
The search for a new CEO came after Kent Blumenthal stepped down in February amid tension with some directors.
The committee is now down to five people, including Weaver, an ex-officio member.
Weaver said two non-director committee members left in addition to the two staff members. One moved for the summer and has no internet connection and the other left due to work demands.
The committee's switch to a professional search firm will come with extra costs to GVR than using online job postings. Weaver estimated it typically costs around 20 to 30 percent of the position's annual salary.
However, Howard said estimating an exact cost right now would be a wild guess until they find a search firm to hire. The committee is still in the process of selecting a firm.
"Financially, GVR is still very solid, and it's going to have minimal impact on the budget to go in the direction of a search firm versus the in-house process that was originally proposed," he said. "For a few thousand more, we just think it's better overall for GVR to get on with the show and get some new leadership on board."
As for staffing, Morningstar said there have been about 10 furloughed employees who won't return after moving to new jobs and locations.
She estimated 90 to 95 percent of the furloughed staff available had already returned to work and that right now, they are looking to fill only the open positions.
Staff workloads continue to increase with sanitation requirements as GVR adds more amenities and facilities to its reopening plan.
Any additional hires on top of the 10 open positions would have to go through the board and FAC, Morningstar said.
"I want more on top of that because there is a need," she said. "But I haven't had a chance to talk to the board about it yet."