Don't use tourniquets for snake bites. Don't be afraid to move fall patients and don't worry about giving breaths during CPR.
Those are just a few of the things Green Valley Recreation staff members learned from the Green Valley Fire District Monday during a several-hour training at Las Campanas.
Over the last eight weeks, more than two dozen recreation service assistants from every Green Valley Recreation location have been gathering for what will end up being a 12-week brown bag training program on a wide variety of topics including customer service, reporting incidents, conflict resolution, computers and chemicals.
On Friday, GVFD Public Information Officer L.T. Pratt and the B shift from Station No. 152 not only brought the assistants up to date on the latest emergency protocols, but they went over identifying emergencies, making assessments, properly communicating those emergencies and taking action.
Although all of the assistants are required by GVR to know CPR and how to use AEDs (automated external defibrillators), the crew allowed them to practice those skills.
GVR Chief Operating Officer Natalie Whitman and Recreation Services Supervisor Antoinette Snow participated in the training session as well.
"We want our staff to feel prepared and like they can handle any situation that comes up to keep the members and themselves safe, so that we feel they're well equipped," Snow said.
Whitman said Friday was GVR's first step toward developing a broader emergency response plan.
"We want the members to know that they're going to be taken care of by people who have thought this through so they can just focus on having a good time while they're here," Whitman said.
When asked about tourniquets, fire Capt. Corey Potter told the crowd their primary purpose is to stop arterial bleeding.
Over the years, the experts have changed their minds about how injuries should be handled and tourniquets should not be used for scorpion stings or snake bites, Potter said, noting paramedics recently responded to a call in which someone used a rubber band after being stung by a scorpion.
Back in the day, medical personnel were adamant fall and accident victims should not be moved, but if someone is lying on the hot pavement, move them in the shade or indoors, Potter said.
As for CPR, hands-only CPR performed by a bystander has been shown to be as effective as CPR with breaths in the first few minutes.
Pratt told the group never hesitate to call 911, even if they aren't sure the situation is a true emergency. GVFD crews would rather respond to all calls than risk not going to a call that ends up being a true emergency, he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone