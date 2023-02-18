The jury is still out on a plan to create a new space for Green Valley Recreation’s Glass Arts Club.

The GVR board on Jan. 25 said no, on a 6-6 vote, to approving a contract for $889,000 to remodel space at Santa Rita Springs. It held a work session about it Feb. 15.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?