The jury is still out on a plan to create a new space for Green Valley Recreation’s Glass Arts Club.
The GVR board on Jan. 25 said no, on a 6-6 vote, to approving a contract for $889,000 to remodel space at Santa Rita Springs. It held a work session about it Feb. 15.
Among the main concerns of the six members who voted down the project were the price tag, which could hit $1.6 million; the size of the club compared to the large space; and that there was only one bid for the project, which came from WSM Architects, who also created the plans.
Since then, GVR has opened a request for proposals for the project and has a meeting scheduled for March 1 to look at additional bids.
What is it?
The GVR Glass Arts Club started in 2016, and was told GVR would do its best to find the club a permanent space. It has been operating out of a 600-square-foot space at the North Abrego Center.
During the work session, CEO Scott Somers said when they purchased the former Canoa Hills Golf Club in 2020, there was interest in moving the Glass Arts Club into the basement space and rearranging other clubs.
Since then, there have been several meetings with the board, Fiscal Affairs Committee and Planning and Evaluation Committee on the project. Somers said they moved forward with plans in 2021 to work with an architect on the plans for the basement.
“At the time, the ballpark estimate at the lower level build-out would cost about $1.6 million and the upper level for the Ceramics Club would be $500,000,” he said. “The cost of the building would be about $3 million, which was pretty significant. In July 2021, board members were concerned about the cost and I recommended pausing the project.”
Fast forward to now, and the current plans would be to remodel 4,482 square feet in the lower level of the Santa Rita Springs Center to also include a new build of an attached 375-square-foot exterior work space and a 690-square-foot kiln and holding room.
It would repurpose former computer space, computer lab rooms and a storage room. The project cost for the Glass Arts space is estimated at $850,000.
Concerns
The cost of the project has been a sticking point for several directors who voted down the project in January.
Director Bart Hillyer said he was more comfortable with a smaller figure that came up in previous meetings.
“On May 8, we were reviewing possible art building plans and the consensus among board members was that the Glass Arts remodel cost should be around $500,000, which has been reflected in the October P&E vote,” Hillyer said at the work session meeting. “It seems clear GVR staff were well aware as of May of last year that significant elements of the board, whether a majority or close to it, were looking at a figure of $500,000 as reasonable for relocation for a larger space. “
Somers said that number had been a staff estimate and after working with the architect they had a more concrete estimate, closer to $900,000. The 2023 fiscal year budget includes $900,000 for the project earmarked from the Initiatives Fund.
Hillyer and others didn’t think the number of club members justified a space so large and pricey.
“In January, roughly half the board was not comfortable with $900,000 on a single club with 129 members,” he said. “That's over $7,000 per club member.”
Glass Club President Jayne Becker spoke at the work session and said the costs associated for the building have to do with the specific equipment needed to conduct glass arts.
“The cost of the project is driven by mechanical, electrical plumbing needs, and converting this space from relatively low key use to something more like shop use,” she said. “Understand that if you were to go back and redo the space, what you would be cutting is plumbing, electric, ventilation… it doesn't seem practical to cut us back too small in a couple years when we grow.”
She’s convinced the club can grow if it had a new space.
“You can do a great thing here, and our 129 now will be more in future,” she said. “So many clubs have small memberships but are passionate about it. Don't make us go back again for the fourth time to redo this plan. Please grab the win.”
For the members who are against the design in its current state, there’s interest in creating a space about 2,500 square feet at $500,000.
Architect Kristen DiBone said a total re-do of a plan would cost about $40,000 and she would recommend a revision if that’s the direction they wanted to go.
“If we were to make the space at Santa Rita Spring smaller I would need to understand the direction of the budget, goals of the budget. With direction we could give a price to revise the plans. We wouldn't be starting over, we would be revising.”