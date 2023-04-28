Screen Shot 2023-04-28 at 3.40.32 PM.png

The GVR Board of Directors on April 27.

The Green Valley Recreation board voted Thursday to reject the purchase of security cameras after several directors said the cost and number of cameras were too high.

 The board later voted to survey members before reconsidering the purchase of a security system in the future. 



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

