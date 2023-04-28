The Green Valley Recreation board voted Thursday to reject the purchase of security cameras after several directors said the cost and number of cameras were too high.
The board later voted to survey members before reconsidering the purchase of a security system in the future.
Before the initial vote, CEO Scott Somers laid out security and safety concerns that have come up recently on GVR property.
Among them, was an incident last fall at Las Campanas where a female was using the shower and a nude male opened the curtain holding a knife. No arrest has been made in that case.
“We brought that concern to the board then and brought a contract to the board on January 25 to install security cameras,” Somers said. “We pulled back because we hadn't gone out for multiple bids and decided we needed a more formal process.”
Staff received three bids for security cameras covering 14 centers, the administrative office, pickleball center, Del Sol Clubhouse and the maintenance building.
Staff recommended a proposal from Preventronics for 123 cameras and installation not to exceed $200,000. The board rejected that proposal, 7-5.
Several directors felt the number of cameras was excessive or unwarranted given the relatively few security incidents in GVR's past.
“Why would GVR need 123 cameras to address a single incident,” Director Bart Hillyer asked. “GVR existed for years without surveillance cameras and I think it makes sense to take a stepped, incremental approach. Start with 12 cameras over the doors above the women's locker rooms and after a span of months, review it and see if it's enough.”
Director Carol Crothers said she wasn't confident cameras would prevent another incident.
“I don't see this protecting our people if it's an after-the-fact thing,” she said. “I’ve asked an awful lot of people what they think and the vast majority of people have told me, ‘No, we don't need it here.’ I have to vote against it.”
Somers explained that the security system proposal was not the result of just one incident.
“These incidents haven’t happened very often but there are incidents that do happen," he said, citing several cases where security cameras could have been put in use.
Somers said a GVR employee had the catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in the West Center parking lot a couple of months ago. He also said GVR members have witnessed migrants and those who pick up migrants using the restrooms at Santa Rita Springs and Abrego North.
There was also a situation a month or two ago where an intoxicated woman climbed a fence and entered the Desert Hills pool, he said. Beyond that, there have also been several reported incidents of members getting into physical altercations.
Somers said the cameras, which would not be monitored, could also help with liability issues.
“If something occurs and we haven't taken efforts to mitigate it, someone could file a claim against us, so there’s a value having video if police need to see it,” he said.
Director Kathi Bachelor supported the plan, saying cameras are necessary to help keep members as safe as possible.
But several directors said members have told them cameras are not needed and the cost is too high.
The high-resolution cameras store video data for 30 days and do not have audio. Video can be retrieved to aid in an investigation.
After voting down the proposal, a motion was passed, 8-3, to gather input from members through a survey. Hillyer will draft survey questions and present it for the board to review ahead of the May meeting.