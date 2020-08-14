Green Valley Recreation is requiring masks on its property starting Monday.
The move is in anticipation of reinstating studio spaces, classes and lectures, though no date has been set for those to resume.
Mask are required for those over age 5 at all times indoors.
In outdoor spaces, masks are required except when engaged in “vigorous outdoor exercise” (tennis, pickleball, volleyball) or swimming. The county exemptions to mask-wearing apply.
“The mask rule will allow GVR to move forward with plans to resume an adapted recreation program,” according to a notice sent to members Friday.