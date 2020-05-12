GVR will reopen the Pickleball Center and tennis and shuffleboard courts at the West Center on Saturday, and wants to have two pools open by early next week.
The news from acting-CEO Jen Morningstar came shortly after Gov. Doug Ducey said in a press conference Tuesday that pools, gyms and spas can reopen starting Wednesday using enhanced sanitation and adhering to guidance from the state.
Ducey also said professional sports — baseball, football, soccer, basketball — can resume May 16, without fans present.
Morningstar told the Green Valley News that GVR staff are preparing pools to reopen and that the West Center and Desert Hills pools would be first.
Green Valley Recreation said last week they had been waiting on deliveries of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) before reopening.
State decisions
Ducey said he is letting expire an executive order that runs through May 15 that allowed for the gradual reopening of businesses while encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible.
That has been replaced by a new order, called “Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger,” that “builds on actions the state has already taken.”
The policy advises those who are vulnerable to “take reasonable steps” to continue limiting their time away from home. It also calls for businesses and non-profits to institute policies based on CDC guidance to limit the spread of the virus.
Ducey said he’s comfortable reopening further because the state has demonstrated it has slowed the spread of COVID-19, ramped up testing availability and frequency, implemented tracking of key health metrics, expanded statewide contact tracing and bolstered supply chains for PPE, among other measures.
He said no in-person visitations to nursing homes remains in place and has accelerated plans to test all residents and staff at long-term care facilities and everybody in the prison system.
He said the state is monitoring whether the reopening measures will lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases or CLI — COVID-Related Illnesses.
County plans
The Pima County Board of Supervisors has called an emergency meeting for Wednesday morning to consider an emergency proclamation and additional guidelines for restaurants.
The county on Monday released 17 recommendations for restaurants, which it is considering putting into temporary, enforceable health codes. Pima County says two public surveys indicate strong support for the measures.
Pima County has made it clear it believes there should be stricter guidelines than offered by the state for the reopening of businesses — even though the reopening started last week with non-essential businesses.
"When you look at the standards from the governor, there are some specific statements that are mandatory and then there's some that are pretty generic,” County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said last week.
The county’s additional guidelines include wellness/symptom checks for restaurant workers, vendors and contractors; cloth masks, gloves and frequent hand-washing for servers and personnel; single-use menus and no parties larger than 10 and no bar top seating.
Burdensome rules
The Arizona Restaurant Association objects to most of the county’s measures. In a May 11 letter to board Chairman Ramon Valadez, the group’s chief operating officer, Dan Bogert, said many of the county’s points “are counter to science, overly burdensome, and create inequities within the Pima County restaurant industry.”
Bogert’s letter makes claims against 13 of the 17 points in the county plan, and offers alternative. Among the issues he points out:
•Restaurants required to prohibit patrons from entering the building who show symptoms of COVID-19 are put in a position of “serving as healthcare providers and a police force.” It would put them in a position of liability and open them to legal action.
•Limiting capacity to 50 percent is a “one size fits all” approach that will hurt smaller restaurants.
•Many restaurants aren’t in a position to take reservations, as would be required.