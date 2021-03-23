After a number of requests from members, GVR announced last week it will refund guest passes purchased in 2020.
Unlike members and tenants who were able to access GVR facilities as they reopened, guests received no privileges after March 14, 2020, due to the pandemic.
Late fees applied to delinquent member accounts in 2021 will also be refunded. Due to a procedural oversight, it was discovered that these fees were neither discussed nor approved by the board as part of the 2021 budget.
GVR will honor these refunds in the form of account credits or, in the case of guest cards, a free card renewal for 2021.