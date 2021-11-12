GVR’s leadership is being asked to dispense with the longtime practice of publicly posting videotaped recordings of its meetings, blocking the only avenue through which members can view board debate, member comments and subsequent action other than attending in person.
In a meeting of Green Valley Recreation’s Board Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Chair Nina Campfield moved that the group recommend that the Board of Directors restrict the recordings for minute-taking use only, based on legal advice. The committee voted to forward the recommendation to the governing board.
Although the proposed restriction isn’t likely to be considered until the board’s next regular meeting Dec. 15, a recording of Tuesday’s meeting has already been destroyed, Campfield told the Green Valley News on Thursday.
Asked whether destroying such recordings will be practiced from now on, even before the board votes on it, Campfield said, “There have been no policies established and no discussion with counsel regarding that particular meeting.”
Tuesday’s meeting was recorded only as a tool for staff to compile accurate minutes, GVR spokesperson Natalie Whitman said, noting that it was not a new or unusual decision.
“Customarily, committee meetings have not been posted, though exceptions have been made from time to time for various reasons,” she said. “Only open board meetings have been posted."
“The recording of this last BAC meeting was never intended for posting to the membership or public. There was no decision made to delete this particular recording,” and it would be deleted per standard operating procedure.
When minutes for a meeting are approved by the board and entered into the record, the meeting recording is removed from YouTube and is no longer accessible to members or the public, Whitman said.
If the board approves the committee’s proposed restriction, videotapes of board meetings will no longer be posted for general viewing, leaving no other means to watch board meetings in real time or otherwise, according to Whitman.
Done for years
The practice of videotaping meetings goes back years, predating Whitman’s tenure at GVR, but she said it began as a way to allow absent members to view the Annual Meeting then grew to include all open board meetings.
Improving membership accessibility to decision-makers is a common campaign promise by contenders for board positions at election time.
About the legal advice, “Counsel’s concern is a scenario in which an attendee makes a defamatory statement,” stated a written “discussion” note within back-up material accompanying the meeting’s agenda. “By posting a video-recording of the meeting, GVR could potentially be sued for defamation on the basis that it re-published a defamatory statement.”
Attorney Wendy Ehrlich, GVR’s legal consultant, did not respond to request for comment as to her reasoning for the advice.
The Board Affairs Committee, meeting in regular session Tuesday, broached the subject on the heels of a meeting Oct. 20, in which board member Carol Crothers, who also serves on the BAC, was publicly censured for comments deemed by a board majority as “inappropriate and abusive” to Ehrlich, although the attorney wasn’t specifically named.
Crothers’ comments stemmed from a Sept. 22 executive session; their exact nature was not disclosed. GVR’s legal counsel sent “an embarrassingly condescending email” to GVR CEO Scott Somers criticizing his dealings with board members, Crothers said in a statement to the board. In the undated email obtained by the Green Valley News, which Ehrlich would not confirm to the paper that she wrote, the attorney addressed several issues, including Somers’ monthly one-on-one meetings with individual board members.
She expressed concern about the meetings creating potential for allegations of improper conduct, perception as creating potential for undue influence or quid pro quos, and potential circumvention of GVR Bylaws’ “open meeting requirement.”
In reference to Somers’ one-on-one practice, GVR board member Bart Hillyer, a retired attorney, said he found the informal meetings “quite useful,” called them “quite common, and perfectly legitimate, for corporate CEOs to meet with individual board members.”
Crothers said that on multiple occasions GVR counsel has made errors later requiring correction. She acknowledged being upset when a majority of the board sided with counsel over that of “our very experienced CEO,” prompting her to speak forcefully. When asked, she declined to apologize to Ehrlich.
Online or in person
The BAC’s proposal Tuesday noted that GVR members already have the ability to attend meetings in person or via Zoom and obtain copies of the minutes, agenda material states. Zoom is allowed as a way for absentee board members to attend meetings and perhaps primary mode if enough can't attend in person, and will likely continue, Whitman said.
The official record of a meeting is the minutes, which reflect what action was taken by the board/committee, not what was said at the meeting, information accompanying Tuesday’s agenda stated.
The BAC meeting was conducted in person at GVR’s West Center and via Zoom.
Of recent board meeting posts still appearing on YouTube, viewings range from 27, of the board’s monthly meeting in August, to 72 of a special board meeting Oct. 20 about East Center pool replacement, to 140 views of the pickleball center naming ceremony in December.