Beyond serving on the tennis courts, GVR’s Serve with a Vet tennis tournament is serving Honor Flight by recently raising and donating $3,576.
Richard Robbins, president of Honor Flight Southern Arizona, was at the GVR tennis center on Veterans Day and met with Serve with a Vet coordinators Larry Taylor and Brian Hermes.
Taylor said Serve with a Vet started in 2015 and raised $1,600 the first year. This year, 107 GVR tennis players supported the event with about half playing at the Nov. 6 tournament.
Who were the winners of the fifth annual tournament?
“The winners are those who played,” said Tennis Club treasurer Jon Otto.
Additional funds came from about 50 wooden U.S. flags Taylor made during COVID-19 down time.
“I gave them away and people donated whatever they wanted. All the money went to Honor Flight,” Taylor said.
Honor Flight takes veterans on a three-day trip to Washington, D.C., to see memorials dedicated to their service. Nearly 200 veterans from Green Valley and Sahuarita — most who served in World War II — have gone on the flights. Korean War and Vietnam vets also go on flights, which are free to the veterans.
Robbins told Taylor, Hermes and Otto how some families of veterans said they never knew what their loved ones had experienced in their service until they went on the Honor Flight trip as chaperones.
There are 326 veterans on the list to go, and the next trip is in March. The current cost to send a veteran is $1,200, and the Serve with a Vet donation will help.
