The GVR Board of Directors didn't discuss a potential lease or purchase agreement for the 103-space parking lot at the former Canoa Hills Golf Course during its meeting on Wednesday. But a plan is still in the works.
Green Valley Recreation CEO Scott Somers anticipated an agreement for directors to consider during an open meeting this month, but that hasn't happened yet.
After Wednesday's meeting, Somers told the Green Valley News the board discussed negotiation details during the Executive Session. But he said any final agreement would go to the board for consideration during an open session.
Somers said the project is complicated, and negotiations between the three parties – Pima County, GVR Foundation and GVR – are taking more time than anticipated.
"Fortunately, GVR is in no immediate rush to finalize an agreement since GVR is not yet to the point where permits need to be pulled from the county to remodel the clubhouse," he said.
GVR purchased the golf course's clubhouse in October for $504,000. Terramar Properties listed the two-story, 8,070-square-foot building at 3295 S. Camino Del Sol for $450,000.
Terramar also listed the large parking lot for $250,000. The clubhouse only has a small parking lot attached, which the golf course used for parking carts.
A February 2020 appraisal by Ajay Madhvani of AM Valuation Services stated the listing broker indicated the seller would consider the mid-$500,000 for both the large parking lot and clubhouse.
Instead, the seller donated the large parking lot to the Foundation, which then planned to lease spaces to GVR and Pima County. The county needs parking to access the Canoa Hills Trails-An Open Space Park built on the former golf course.
The board also approved a bid from Scott Rumel Architect for renovation designs on the clubhouse during its January meeting.
On Wednesday, Somers said the board would consider several remodel options during an open session once the architect completes them.
"I'm hopeful the plans will be developed and presented to the board in approximately three months," he said. "I'm hoping to finalize an agreement on the parking lot as soon as possible. Please keep in mind that I represent only one of the three parties; therefore, I have no control over how quickly GVR Foundation and Pima County will come to (an) agreement."