While GVR grapples with balancing services against safety concerns amid the pandemic, the staff remains busy despite many amenities remaining closed.
Facilities Director David Jund said GVR's adjustments for COVID-19 bring both benefits and drawbacks to meeting the organization's maintenance needs.
When the shutdown started, and before there were employee furloughs, GVR got an early start on summer projects.
"We took the opportunity to see if we could move our planned summer schedule projects into that time period," Jund said. "And we were successfully able to do that. So, stuff that would normally be going on right now and into October, a lot of our contractors have been able to move us forward on their schedule and take care of all that."
The intention was to use the shutdown to prevent the need to close facilities once GVR reopened.
It wasn't just contract work that got a head start. GVR staff also got to work on other projects like converting some social center lighting to LED bulbs and fixing accessibility issues identified by the Facility Access Subcommittee.
Some of the accessibility issues Jund pointed to improved safety and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
One area, in particular, is Casa Paloma I, which is going through a full remodel and made addressing ADA issues much more convenient.
"We found that door openings to the locker rooms were too narrow for current ADA standards," he said. "And then the ramps coming into the locker room from the pools were too steep for ADA. So, we had to redesign that whole thing, which included new handrails and partitions."
Staff also took to working on the floors, which typically means restricting access to those areas during the summer.
Floors, like those in Las Campanas' non-wood laminate meeting rooms, are high-maintenance.
"It's all this VCT tile, vinyl composite tile, so it requires this whole long process of shutting that area of the center down for over a week to strip all the old finish off and put a new finish on and let it dry," Jund said. "That's like at a lot of our smaller satellite centers. Every year, we're replacing the VCT tile with porcelain-ceramic tile because if you just keep up on those, you don't really have a closure. It's just a dust mop, a mop, and you're back in business."
Staff replaced the VCT with the lower-maintenance ceramic tile at Casa Paloma I and Madera Vista this summer, which Jund said would prevent extended closures in the future.
Other departments kept busy as well.
Interim CEO Jen Morningstar said they still had to deal with audits, budgets and finances when the shutdown began.
She also pointed to the board and different committee members who had to adjust to new technology platforms and work through the shutdown.
"I am so impressed by our Board of Directors and all the committees who adjusted to technology that maybe they're not the most comfortable with and they've all embraced it," she said. "You know, they're retired. Why would they want to be bothered with all this extra stuff? Just let me go sit in a room and have a conversation, but they're doing it. I'm impressed."
Board president Don Weaver said using online platforms like Zoom took some adjustment at first, but he's found that directors and committee members have taken to it. Much of that adjustment he credits to assistance from GVR IT staff and the prolonged use making it more comfortable.
"I think it's working real well and our IT department at GVR is doing an excellent job," he said. "I know some other directors seemed to have some problems and IT was very helpful in working with them to get things straightened out."
Post shutdown
A skeleton crew remained when GVR began to furlough employees as the shutdown that started in mid-March dragged on through May.
"One of our landscapers was here like 20 hours a week just going around checking all the centers to make sure there were no irrigation timers malfunctioning or burst lines and repairing them as they happened," Jund said. "Because that kind of stuff happens all the time with irrigation."
There were also a couple of maintenance technicians working 20-hour weeks checking mechanical systems and plumbing systems.
Toward the shutdown's end, staff spent time receiving personal protective equipment orders and mounting hand sanitizer dispensers. Staff also started installing HEPA filter systems in the locker rooms along with humidity and temperature sensors throughout facilities.
GVR started to reopen some amenities in mid-May as Gov. Doug Ducey ended his stay-at-home order. Along the way, there have been changes in hours, amenity and facility additions and reclosures.
Much of the staff has returned, but not all of them.
"We're still trying to walk that line of respecting people's safety and still having to operate," Jund said. "We've staggered scheduling and limited the amount of time people have to come in and access the computer to clock-in or check email."
Some staff also found new jobs during the shutdown and won't be returning.
Times change
Jund started working for GVR in April 2009 and has been the facilities director for three years. He said he continues to enjoy being at GVR even as things change to meet COVID-19 demands.
"It's a good corporation," Jund said. "We have a lot of long-time people here. My custodial supervisor has been here for over 30 years. It's a good company."
Jund also enjoys seeing how things evolve with new trends, equipment and projects.
One change is hiring new employees to replace those who didn't return after the reopening.
"Even just the interview process is interesting if you can't do it online or through Zoom," Jund said. "It's different when you have to interview with a mask on. You can't see somebody's expressions, and they can't see yours. So, it's just awkward and like, 'Are they smiling right now? How did they react to that question?' All I can see is the top of their face."
With more people looking for work, Jund said they hadn't had any difficulty finding applicants.
It's not just interacting with new applicants that changed. COVID-19 concerns impacted socializing among current staff as well.
Morningstar said while there are some chairs by the pools, they are intended to allow members to sit while they take their shoes on and off or adjust outfits as they get in and out of the pools. She said they can't let people sunbathe like they used to because it takes away from a pool's capacity, which prevents someone from swimming.