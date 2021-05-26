After years of studies, evaluation, reports, discussion and heated debate, GVR’s East Center pool may be taking a plunge ahead with a decision due today by the board.
It’s expected to vote in regular session on one of three concepts ranging from $695,000 to $500,000 for a scaled-down version, to dive into the pool-replacement project. The existing pool was permanently closed last year due to ongoing issues with leakage resulting from cracks following more than 40 years of differential soil-settlement below the pool.
The meeting begins at 2 p.m. today and will include drawings of the three design contractor proposals. Favored by GVR staff, who’ve reviewed each along with the board’s Planning & Evaluation Committee, is the $695,000 option. It includes a spa replacement, and is based on feedback from meetings with East Center’s neighbors and users of the former pool, GVR programming needs and most-recent pool construction.
It calls for an L-shaped design with a 30- by 60-foot pool and 3-foot deep, attached 18- by 25-foot therapy pool on the side with chair-lift access, exercise bars and other amenities; full-length swim lane, synchronized swim area and three shade structures. Also included is a 14-person spa.
Option 2, estimated at $621,000, reduces the above 2,250-square-foot pool surface area by 450 square feet, places stairs and chair-lift access at the main pool body and has less total shallow-walk area.
Under the $500,000 Option 3, the pool and spa would shrink by 33 percent and possibly one shade structure.
Estimates don’t include demolition, geotechnical investigation, bonds and taxes; the standard pool shell, steel schedule and thickness is subject to any pertinent discoveries after the existing pool shell is removed.
Staff recommendation for the pool replacement excludes a total-cost estimate. Project consultant Dave Acklin of Aqua Design International, which designed GVR’s two most-recent new pools at Abrego North and Canoa Ranch centers, said he expects the East Center project to exceed $750,000. The initial design concept for the pool was estimated at $1.3 million and included a multi-use, 75-foot pool with ramp entry, flat area for water exercises, and an eight-foot deep section for synchronized swimming and other exercises.
If a design decision is made, it would set in motion demolition of the existing pool and surrounding deck possibly as soon as next week.
For more than 40 years, foundational issues have troubled the old pool, eventually leading to leakage of roughly 250 gallons of water a day. The pool is popular for being the warmest of GVR’s six other major rec-center pools but least-used, and second least-attended behind West Center’s pool prior to 2019.
It’s been determined that asbestos is not an issue after tests for that came back negative. Demolition, removal and haul-off of the debris is estimated to take about a week and a half. Following that, geotech evaluations will be performed on soils.
Even if a design decision is reached Wednesday, however, it’s uncertain yet how soon patrons could dip into the new pool. GVR won’t have a better time frame until soil evaluation and ground-stabilization are determined; also a factor are supply-chain issues currently plaguing many construction projects.
GVR members may attend the meeting in person at West Center, 1111 S. GVR Drive, or via Zoom, using the link posted at gvrec.org (go to “Governance” tab, then click on the “Remote Meetings” link).
To view the full staff recommendation on East Center’s Pool and Spa Replacement and Aquatics Subcommittee proposal, go to bit.ly/ECPSRMemo.