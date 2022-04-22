When Green Valley Recreation board member Bart Hillyer was practicing law in Ohio, he represented a man who was divorcing his wife for the third time — same woman, three divorces.
He likened the experience to a proposal for GVR to seek new legal counsel.
“It's entirely possible that if GVR’s previous attorney chooses to submit a response to the request for proposals (RFP), that it may end up that she'll be back,” Hillyer said during Wednesday’s special board meeting. “Stranger things have happened.”
GVR Board of Directors is directing staff to seek other options for legal counsel for the corporation. Attorney Wendy Ehrlich, who has offered intermittent services since 2004, was referred to as GVR's "previous attorney" at Wednesday's meeting.
“In order to ensure due diligence and good value, it is appropriate for the board to seek alternatives for professional services from time to time,” GVR President Kathi Bachelor said.
The board will be asked to consider alternative financial auditing services this year, too, Bachelor said.
“The board is seeking general counsel that should provide a range of services needed for GVR," she said.
Director Steve Gilbert, a newcomer to the board, said Bachelor’s line of reasoning to seek a new attorney differed from the opinion piece she co-wrote with Hillyer and director Carol Crothers published in the March 27 edition of Green Valley News.
The editorial laid out a list of objectives the directors had for the governance year, which included seeking a new attorney.
“We’ll start, we hope and expect, with authorization for CEO Scott Somers to pick a new lawyer for GVR,” the piece states. “We don’t know who that will be, but we’re certain that his or her advice going forward will be sound, helpful and nonpartisan.”
Gilbert cited that portion during discussion for the agenda item.
“Is the reason for your motion that you consider the current attorney not nonpartisan, unhelpful or too expensive? What is the reason?” Gilbert asked.
Hillyer said the piece made no mention of Ehrlich, her costs or her legal positions, which have been a source of contention among the board and CEO.
In a September email to Somers, Ehrlich expressed several concerns about the CEO holding one-on-one meetings with directors, including, “that in light of the Me Too movement, it creates the potential for allegations of improper conduct, including sexual harassment; (2) it could be perceived as creating the potential for undue influence or quid pro quos; and (3) it could be perceived as, or potentially amount to, a circumvention of the Bylaws’ open meeting requirement.”
The counsel was met with opposition from some board members, and months later was pushed aside by Somers, who informed the board he would resume one-on-one meetings after receiving a second opinion.
Ehrlich has also been instrumental in several attempts to amend and reorganize GVR’s bylaws – at least three of which have failed at the poll. Ehrlich did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment on the RFP proposal.
What now?
Somers said he anticipates circulating the RFP next week and that the law firms and attorneys that GVR has worked with prior will be made aware. He also intends to emphasize that GVR is seeking a firm that can provide broader expertise, including employment, contract, corporate and nonprofit law.
Neither the Corporate Policy Manual nor the Bylaws are clear on whether the board or the CEO hires the attorney, he added.
“I wouldn’t want there to ever be an appearance that the attorney’s opinion is influenced by me,” Somers said. “The attorney should work more directly with the board.”
Somers suggested that the Board Affairs Committee clarify a policy on who hires the attorney moving forward.