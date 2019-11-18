The GVR Fiscal Affairs Committee unanimously approved moving $600,000 from the previously disputed 2018 surplus during their meeting Thursday.
Committee chair Carol Crothers recommended moving the money from the Operations Fund to the Maintenance Repair and Replace Fund.
The Board of Directors and Green Valley Recreation staff have disagreed on whether there was a surplus or deficit in 2018.
Board and FAC members have settled on 2018 ending in a surplus after an independent review by third-party accountant Susan Vos.