Green Valley Recreation's election is over, and members split the results as interest-backed slates gain two seats each on the Board of Directors.

On Wednesday, the four winners – Ted Boyett, Nina Campfield, Carol Crothers and Bart Hillyer – will take their seats.

The results are an even split between GVR4us- and Friends of GVR-backed candidates. Friends endorsed Boyett and Camfield. GVR4us supported Crothers and Hillyer.

Friends candidate Connie Griffin and GVR4us candidates Marge Garneau and Gary Austin and the three independent candidates – Eric Sullwold, David Valdez and Chuck Soukup – will remain eligible to fill open director seats during the next year. GVR would tap candidates for empty seats based on the order of those who received the most votes.

GVR hasn't released the number of votes each candidate received at this time.