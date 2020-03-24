GVR has tabled a plan to explore a coffee and breakfast bar and gathering spot similar to a coffee shop.
The committee wants to have a trial program in place from November through March. A location hasn’t been determined yet.
Director Christine Gallegos questioned at a meeting last week whether now was the time to have staff work on the plan while GVR’s doors remain closed.
Board president Charlie Sieck added that while the staff is busy now, they could end up furloughed if the closure driven by the coronavirus continues longer than a couple of weeks.