The GVR Board of Directors didn’t discuss whether to remove the organization’s vision statement from the Corporate Policy Manual after president Charles Sieck pulled the item from the agenda Wednesday.
Sieck had added the item to the agenda Friday, but removed it during the meeting with no objections. He said the item would be removed until a replacement statement was available.
The vision statement, “to be the preeminent destination of choice for active adults and retirees,” has been met with controversy since it was added to the CPM Sept. 27, 2016. Much of the disagreement with the statement has been centered on the use of “preeminent destination.”
The 2018 Member Survey found 61 percent of GVR members either strongly or somewhat agreed with the statement and 39 percent strongly or somewhat disagreed.