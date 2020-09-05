President Don Weaver acknowledged that GVR should have discussed naming the Pickleball Center after former CEO Kent Blumenthal in front of members instead of in a closed session.
The decision to honor Blumenthal caught some members by surprise when it was announced following the Aug. 26 board meeting.
Weaver said the approval came during an executive session meeting about a month ago. Executive session among public bodies is typically reserved for topics that legitimately require confidentiality including pending legal matters, discussions with attorneys or personnel issues.
The executive session approval caught some members by surprise because the board had never discussed naming the 24-court center during an open meeting.
Weaver said, after looking back on it, the board shouldn't have used an executive session for the request.
"What we were trying to do was keep it anonymous until such time that the organizers could let Kent know that was what they intended to do," he said. "It was done in good intentions but probably should have been in an open meeting, yes."
GVR is about ready to open the courts up at the new 24-court Pickleball Center Tuesday after more than five years of working to make the project a reality.
According to GVR's Aug. 26 announcement, several past board presidents support an upcoming event to honor Blumenthal, who was CEO for just over six years.
Blumenthal resigned in February, before his contract ended, after a contentious final two years with some board members who often opposed him, including on his support for the Pickleball Center.
Weaver said two past presidents, Blaine Nisson and Stan Riddle, are organizing the honor along with former board member Bill Copeland.
"They're the ones doing all the organizing and everything will take place through them," Weaver said. "No money at all will be spent by GVR. The money for whatever the sign is or plaque they put up, the event costs, all that is going to be paid by donations to this group raising money."
Weaver brought the topic before the board after being approached by Nisson and Riddle.
"We're just getting things launched," Nisson said Monday. "There's three of us who are going to be working on this project, and we will be discussing this at the next GVR Foundation meeting to see if the GVR Foundation wants to participate in this in any way. If not, then we will raise the money independent of the foundation."
Nisson said a partnership with the foundation would help by making donations tax-deductible.
"We're not asking for a dime from GVR," Riddle said. "Everything that's going to be done is with funds that come from the three of us and any others who want to contribute. And we've got several who have already made that commitment."
Riddle doesn't know how much they will need to raise at this time but said they shouldn't have a problem getting everything ready for the Nov. 6 dedication.
"We want to make sure we have the content proper for the plaque recognizing Kent, and once we've got that, we'll get a quote on it," he said. "And we've probably got some other costs that are going to be associated with the event. When we put all those together, we'll start raising funds."
Riddle said the details should get finalized after Oct. 1, but many questions need to be answered before then.
Naming, dedication
The process of naming and dedicating facilities and amenities comes from a board Resolution passed unanimously in February 2018. The Philanthropic Naming Opportunities Policy Guidelines are for recognizing financial gifts. The policy states that a donor is expected to provide all or a substantial part of a project's cost.
An exception can be made when the contribution would not have been available from another source or was in some way integral to the project's completion.
Weaver said the board's approval was the only involvement they had regarding the renaming. But he said naming a GVR amenity isn't unprecedented.
He pointed to the Tom Welch Auditorium at West Center, which has a plaque dedicated to his memory. Welch was the father of Community Recreation Association of Green Valley, the precursor to GVR.
Interim CEO Jen Morningstar said the formal name of the Pickleball Center hasn't been finalized.
Changing names
Nisson said the dedication would be in conjunction with a donor-appreciation ceremony at the Pickleball Center on South Camino de La Canoa near Canoa Preserve Park.
The GVR Pickleball Club is also dedicating a donor wall at the center during the November event to recognize those who contributed to a last-minute fundraising campaign when the organization began construction.
The Pickleball Club's fundraiser brought more than $340,000 to complete 16 additional courts not included in the initial construction plan to complete the full 24 courts in the project's initial design.
Nisson and Riddle credited Blumenthal for playing a significant role in the Pickleball Center's construction.
"He hosted fundraising events in his home, he and his wife gave generously themselves, he was tireless in trying to move that project forward," Nisson said. "It's a very suitable honor to name that facility in his name."