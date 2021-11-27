A policy requiring some performers hired for small gatherings at GVR venues to provide their own insurance is striking a sour note among some entertainers.
The policy isn’t new, but it came into play just before COVID shutdowns and many performers are facing it now for the first time. According to the policy, vendors (which includes entertainers) must provide their own liability insurance coverage for club events. Also:
•GVR members are covered by the corporation’s insurance in most cases, but it depends on “the risk presented by the entertainer,” GVR spokesperson Natalie Whitman said. One person with an acoustic guitar may not be required to get insurance. A band that erects amp stands that could injure someone would need it.
•In most cases, vendors who are not GVR members must obtain their own liability insurance policy.
•If it’s a small, informal group, insurance might not be required. GVR staff and its insurance broker will review requests case by case, Whitman said, regardless of whether all performers are GVR members.
•If GVR hires or arranges for the entertainer, that person would be covered by GVR’s insurance.
•The policy applies to clubs, HOAs and any other group that meets in a GVR facility for a non-GVR sponsored event.
The change was required by GVR’s insurance provider, which laid it out at the annual meeting of GVR clubs in early 2020, just before the pandemic took off. Whitman said extending GVR’s coverage to all vendors “would be exorbitant,” and the goal is to avoid dues increases.
A cursory check of online insurance sites indicate cost ranging from $60 for a one-event policy to $200 for an annual policy, per performer. Cost depends on the provider, size of crowd and other factors, such as whether alcohol is served.
Doesn’t like it
Longtime performer Rusty Ford said he was recently asked by the GVR Minnesota Club to play guitar at an upcoming meeting, which typically include food and a BYOB cocktail hour.
Word came back from the club that GVR had asked that Ford, who is a GVR member, find a one-time liability policy.
“My hands are tied,” a club member told Ford in an email. “If you don’t want to do this, I totally understand.”
Ford has played guitar for decades – in homes, backyards, restaurants, casinos, resorts, clubs and rec centers — and said he was shocked by the requirement.
“In all those decades, I’ve never been required to increase my expenses by buying extra insurance,” he responded to the club. “We are not recording artists or touring bands (but) friends getting together to do the best we can to put together an entertaining program.”
To pass insurance expenses on to clubs that hire them also seems unfair, he said.
“(They) don’t have deep-pocket resources, and I fear adding the extra expense of liability insurance will force them to forego all entertainment.”
Ford said some venues ask performers to sign a liability waiver, essentially saying you won’t sue them if something happens. He said he signed one at Rancho Resort in Sahuarita, and added a recent gig for a dance gathering at Quail Creek also required only a waiver. He said he has not been asked for insurance at the Green Valley Elks Club, where he also has performed.
Quail Creek requires all service vendors, including entertainers, to have insurance, a representative for the general manager said. However, if it involves performing for a Quail Creek club, the activities director would factor that in to making a determination whether insurance is needed.
“I’ve talked with several others who are equally confused,” Ford said of fellow musicians. “Why this mandate from GVR?”
Following more than a week without an email response from GVR administration, he said, “I hope we can find an avenue that doesn’t put hundreds of (dollars) into the pockets of nameless out-of-area insurance brokers yet gives you the legal protection you seek, and keep music alive in Green Valley."
GVR’s policy kicked in just pre-COVID, and gatherings weren’t allowed on its property, so it is difficult to estimate how often GVR would invoke the requirement, Whitman said.
“We really have no idea. Hiring entertainment for socials has become more popular in recent pre-COVID years, but we have never kept track of the number of times it has occurred,” she said.
Out of business
Sherry Walker was leader of 43 Miles North, a Green Valley band that performed throughout the region for eight years. An insurance requirement at a Tucson resort for an outdoor gathering of retirees was the “last straw” in keeping the group together, so she recently dissolved it. It was the first time she had a request to provide insurance.
With all the prep and details of overseeing a popular group, “I just threw up my hands and said, ‘I’m getting too old for this.’ The boys (band members) understood the problem,” Walker said. “Is it so complicated? All we want to do is play music for people.”
She’s already part of a new, smaller group with less equipment to haul, which has been getting lots of gigs in Tucson, Green Valley and Sahuarita.
“Fortunately, I’m good for (GVR) state clubs, but still it’s a problem because not everybody’s a GVR member,”
Other venues
Policies at other local venues range from strict to non-existent.
Local music teachers Joe Ferguson and Seth Murzyn, who perform throughout the region as small-venue entertainers, said they haven’t been required to show proof of insurance anywhere.
They often perform at a Green Valley church with popular piano-vocalist Amber Norgaard. She’s heard of such policies and is aware that some venues require entertainers to at least sign a hold-harmless type waiver.
She said she’s turned down at least one job in the Tucson area because she declined to pay for insurance.
At the Town of Sahuarita, “we’re not aware of any individual musicians we’ve required to carry insurance,” said spokesman Mark Febbo.
“Normally, they would be covered under another vendor. For example, Southern Arizona Arts and Culture Alliance or Jonas Hunter Productions, which books musicians sometimes for town events. Or the musicians might be covered under the DJ or sound production vendor’s license,” he said. “It’s probably unlikely that if we booked a small band ourselves for an event that we would ask them to provide insurance if we’re already covered under other policies for the event. Our paralegal doesn’t recall any time when we asked for this from an individual act/musicians performing at an event.”
At La Posada in Sahuarita, it’s typical for independent contractors, including musicians, to carry their own liability insurance, spokesman Paul Loomans said.
Rancho Sahuarita, an affiliate of Rancho Resort where local musicians periodically perform, did not respond to a request for its policy on entertainer contracts.
Where performer contracts are concerned at the Community Performance and Art Center in Green Valley, staff follows Pima County's lead; CPAC leases its property from the county.
“I’ve not heard of any trends (involving individual entertainer insurance),” CPAC Executive Director Chris Ashcraft said. “It depends on what each venue wants to do.”
Each has its own definition of liability of risk.
“Ours is, if a performance is part of our (entertainment) series, we provide insurance coverage. If it’s a rental event (outside party leasing the space), they would need to provide it.”
Ashcroft has heard “show-biz horror stories,” but nothing locally, and “I don’t put too much thought into that. In general, (insurance) is a pretty good idea.”