Green Valley Recreation broke ground on a Pickleball Center this month with cash for eight courts, but private fundraising has pushed that to the cusp of 16, with hopes that it could go even higher.
The long-awaited center is planned for 24 courts at buildout. The GVR board approved about $1.2 million for work to begin on eight courts on July 16. But the bid price by contractor Division II Construction of Tucson is locked in until Sept. 1, and pickleball fans have been hustling to raise money. Courts must be purchased in groups of four, and that price is about $85,000. So far, $168,608 has been raised through 96 contributions, just shy of what's needed for eight additional courts.
GVR Pickleball Club president Jeff Harrell said the fundraising began July 11, and it has gone well.
"If it keeps coming in at the rate that it has been, we're hopeful we'll get to the full 24," he said. "We're not really too far away."
It will take $340,000 to get the 16 additional courts to make the new site a 24-court Pickleball Center.
GVR Foundation Board of Directors vice president Connie Griffin said the 24-court Pickleball Center at 2612 S. Camino de la Canoa will not just benefit GVR members but could potentially affect all of Green Valley.
"If we actually raise enough funds to get to 24 courts, of course we'll be holding the Southern Arizona Senior Games on our own courts instead of at Quail Creek," Griffin said. "We will be offering USAPA-sanctioned pickleball tournaments. There can be a good economic impact with those types of draws to the area and we're looking at not only economic impacts to Green Valley but the surrounding areas."
Griffin noted that Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida, drew more than 2,000 players from 46 states and 15 countries in April. They estimated about 10,000 spectators came to the area.
While pickleball championships are played on a 58-court site – with 54 courts being used for the tournament – smaller venues may still have the potential to draw events. GVR CEO Kent Blumenthal agreed that if members can raise enough to get more than eight courts there may be potential economic benefits to Green Valley and the surrounding area.
"Sixteen is a magic number and the reason is because once you have 16, you can have a tournament of various types – senior games, other regional and even national – in one location," he said. "I think that they're almost there, they still have a month to go."
While GVR's Pickleball Center was always intended to be built in phases, Blumenthal said he had hoped there would have been more than eight courts in the first phase to keep costs down.
"The cost-per-court will never, ever again be less than what they are during this Phase One construction," Blumenthal said. "Frankly, it is expensive because costs have gone up over the last year. We had hoped Phase One would get at least 12 or 16, and we just kind of shoehorned in eight."
Blumenthal said there is a demand for more courts with the sport growing in popularity, and the numbers support that.
Big growth
The Sports & Fitness Industry Association's 2018 Pickleball Participant Report noted there are 3.1 million pickleball players in the United States, up 12 percent from the previous year. Those 55 and older make up 75 percent of core players — those who play eight or more times per year.
Green Valley, Sahuarita and Pima County have all responded to the rising trend with the addition more pickleball courts, as have communities across the state.
GVR has 12 courts – eight at the East Center and four at the Canoa Ranch Center. There are 16 courts at Quail Creek and Del Webb's Sonora – a 55-plus community in Rancho Sahuarita – has two. Like GVR, Quail Creek and Sonora's courts are private.
Pima County has three public pickleball courts on Whitehouse Canyon Road near the old Continental School.
The Town of Sahuarita doesn't have any dedicated pickleball courts but there are overlay lines on basketball courts at North Santa Cruz and Los Arroyos parks and overlays on the tennis courts at Anza Trail Park. The town is planning to build three or four courts at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park.
Pickleball has shown it is rising in popularity, especially among seniors. Now public and private space are looking to fill this demand for more courts.
"With the people now turning 55, they're looking for more active things to do and this is the most prominent activities that people are looking for and with everything else Green Valley and this area has to offer, it's a win-win for everyone," Griffin said.