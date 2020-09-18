There's some good news for GVR members as dedicated club spaces begin reopening, free fitness classes become available and staff eyes adding movies back into the mix.
Interim CEO Jen Morningstar said some of the clubs with dedicated club spaces and reopening plans would start reopening as early as next week. Among them is the woodshop.
The Woodworkers of Green Valley Recreation member Stewart Tagg said the woodshop's first day is Wednesday, and members are ready to get back to work.
"Today is the first day that they can sign up for a shift on the 23rd, and it's already full," he said Friday. "The morning shift filled up actually in about two minutes. By two minutes past 12, it had 13 out of 15 registered. So, I'd say yeah, they're ready to get back in."
Tagg said the woodshop would have two, four-hour shifts with 15 members per block of time. They will also have two monitors on hand.
He said the limited occupancy would allow eight feet between members working in the shop.
Morningstar said a kiln room for the glass artists would also open up next week, and lapidary would open around Oct. 7. All of them would reduce occupancy to reopen.
The club reopenings would only be for those with dedicated space.
"Any kind of card club, any kind of club where they're going to be in close proximity, if they can't exercise social distancing, we're not ready to try and figure out how to make it work," Morningstar said.
GVR asked the dedicated space clubs to assemble plans about two months ago for how they would reopen when coronavirus conditions permitted it.
Tagg said the woodworkers submitted their plan to GVR about six weeks ago.
"We've been working on our own little scheme for about six weeks and said, 'This is workable, we can do this, make provisions to do this,'" he said. "We submitted that to GVR, they reviewed it and made a couple of other suggestions. And we came to a pretty amicable agreement. They pretty much went with what we said."
Other members
GVR is also working on bringing some options for members who aren't part of dedicated space clubs.
Morningstar said GVR would hold all fall concert season outdoors this year.
GVR held some concerts outdoors in the past, but this would be the first time the organization planned the whole season outside.
Morningstar said the West Center would make an ideal location for the venue since commercial space surrounds the property rather than homes like other facilities.
It's not just concerts. Staff is also looking at ways to bring movies back.
"Very limited attendance," Morningstar said. "But things that are for members that maybe aren't active that they would want to enjoy something too."
Morningstar said the staff wants to find a location where they could set up seating and leave it in place.
The usual West Center venue would require regular setup and take down to accommodate table tennis.
Bringing back movies is something Morningstar said is realistic and not just a plan on the drawing board.
"I think what we'll end up doing because we have a limited amount of seating, we'll have multiple viewings of the same movie so that more people have an opportunity to see them," she said. "And maybe we'll do them more often since there's really not a lot of other stuff."
Morningstar said there isn't a set date showings would begin, but she wants to start showing movies as soon as possible.
Promoting fitness
GVR also has some free outdoor fitness classes for members.
There are six different types of classes available at Santa Rita Springs and Las Campanas.
Morningstar said the Santa Rita Springs classes could accommodate up to 25 people, and Las Campanas could handle eight.
The combined classes could manage 99 members per week.
The September classes are on a first-come, first-serve basis, but starting in October, members would need to sign up in advance.
GVR posted a schedule online through the organization's website.
"We've been tossing it around for a while, 'What can we do to help members get out and do something without causing any spikes or worrying about that kind of thing? What can we do to socially distance,'" Morningstar asked. "And my initial thought was up on the deck of Santa Rita Springs. It's a big deck. We could have several people out there. They could do some sunrise exercise."
The free classes will cost GVR $50,000 to cover outside instructor fees.
She said it took some time to find instructors and get the pieces put together. But she said she was pleased with the variety of classes available.