GVR members will see a $5 dues increase in 2023, taking the annual fee to $510. Annual Life Care Member dues also rise to $510.
The Fiscal Affairs Committee had recommended a $7 hike but the staff proposed the lower number in an unsuccessful effort to unify the board on the overall budget.
Efforts to push through no increase and the original proposed $7 hike failed.
The $5 increase, which passed on a 7-5 vote, will bring in about $68,500 extra to the organization.
The board on Thursday also approved an increase in the Property Acquisition Capital Fee, paid upon transfer of a title of a GVR member property, from $2,816 to $2,900. The Initial Fee, assessed when a home is newly deed restricted to GVR or a new home is built, saw the same increase.
The board also approved a total proposed 2023 budget of $12.1 million, up from about $11.3 million in 2022.
Just over $4 million has been budgeted for capital projects including $882,000 for the Del Sol Clubhouse on Camino del Sol (former Canoa Hills golf clubhouse); $700,000 for Santa Rita Springs Glass Arts; $595,000 for Desert Hills Fitness Expansion; and $150,000 for Desert Hills Ceramics Expansion.
The board also voted unanimously to limit guest cards to allowing four adults at once as opposed to unlimited.
