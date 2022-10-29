Candidate notes

GVR members will see a $5 dues increase in 2023, taking the annual fee to $510. Annual Life Care Member dues also rise to $510.

The Fiscal Affairs Committee had recommended a $7 hike but the staff proposed the lower number in an unsuccessful effort to unify the board on the overall budget.



