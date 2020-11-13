Green Valley Recreation announced Thursday it has hired Scott Somers as its new CEO. His first day on the job will be Jan. 4.
He replaces Kent Blumenthal, whose contract was bought out in February.
Somers has been city manager in College Park, Maryland, for five years, the longest-held of the five jobs he listed on his resume.
Before that, he was chief administrative officer in Clatsop County, Oregon; city manager in Reedsport, Oregon; assistant city administrator/management assistant in Savage, Minnesota; and assistant to the city manager/management intern in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
He received his master’s in Public Administration at the University of Arizona and a bachelor’s of social work at Arizona State University.
His mother lives in Green Valley.
Somers was among 74 candidates, according to GVR. There were three finalists.
Somers was involved in a lawsuit that cost Clatsop County an estimated $700,000 in 2015, involving a former employee.
According to stories published by The Astorian newspaper in Astoria, Oregon, Clatsop County Clerk Maeve Kennedy Grimes was fired by Somers after two errors were discovered on the November 2014 general election ballot.
Kennedy Grimes contacted the Secretary of State’s office after the errors came to light and was directed by them to proceed with mailing out supplemental ballots, which would cost the county about $14,000. The lawsuit alleged Somers, however, ordered her to consider less expensive options or do nothing because the errors were insignificant.
Somers called Kennedy Grimes insubordinate for pursuing the Secretary of State’s directive to issue corrected ballots without consulting him.
A 12-person jury unanimously agreed that Kennedy Grimes was fired because she disclosed information she reasonably believed was evidence of the county violating the law, mismanagement, wasting funds and abusing authority. The jury also found the county interfered with Kennedy Grimes’ disclosure, according to The Astorian.
Somers told the Green Valley News that it was the insurance company’s idea to pursue a trial and that he believed the case should have been settled.