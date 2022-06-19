A GVR member survey conducted last year has led to a revision of the mission statement and a new vision statement, and gives the organization insight into what members are thinking.
Green Valley Recreation hired Zelos, a third-party consulting and strategic planning firm, to conduct a survey of its 24,000 members in advance of drafting a new five-year strategic plan. The firm received 2,814 usable responses – a response rate of 11.7% – from the survey, which was conducted May 21 through June 6.
The survey was completed under a different board but themes and concerns that emerged speak to current and future planning for GVR. The full report is available at gvrec.org.
Despite the low response rate, there was repetitive feedback that gave strong indications of interest. At the time, what GVR seemed to be doing best was providing members with an overall positive experience, ratings that were deemed “very high” by consultants. Sixty-nine percent of surveyed members said GVR recreational opportunities enhance their quality of life.
GVR's resulting 2022-26 strategic plan states, "Respondents liked GVR’s quantity and variety of recreation opportunities, the staff, and working out... All recreation programs and offerings received good to excellent ratings. Respondents most wanted to see improvements in fitness facilities, making important decisions in a timely fashion, communication and responsiveness, and professionalism of board behavior."
Hundreds of members wrote in comments on the 14-question electronic survey. Among the topics and comments:
Pools
•“The one class that I really needed – arthritis swim – was discontinued. And you can't seem to provide warm water in the pools for it or to use even without the class. The one warm water pool that we had is now gone. I moved here because of my arthritis and fibromyalgia and all of the pools to exercise in--I did not realize that an organization that is for older adults would not think that any of them have joint or muscle problems!”
•“Keep all pools open."
•"I am a lap swimmer and regularly use the facility. I also walk the Canoa Trail in the winter months. So, these two activities make the GVR worthwhile to me."
•“Two pools I have seen are not at all inviting. Went to look and never went back.”
•“Swimming pools need more shade and misters.”
•“Too many swimming pools, waste our water, costly to operate, evaporation and except for a small group of aquatic enthusiasts, the pool[s] are not used except for walking and socializing. Water aerobics is very important but can be accomplished in several pools.”
Younger members
•“I would like to see GVR more family-friendly as a GVR member and someone who was raised here.”
•"A good number of the activities at GVR are more focused on the needs of seniors in the 1960s than those of the current generation."
•"GVR is hiring good, quality young people who bring a needed skill set to GVR."
•"More people are working full time and need to have access to classes and activities later in the day or on weekends."
•“Not planning for younger, tech-savvy retirees (55-65) to want to settle in Green Valley.”
•“The volunteers who have helped GVR grow are not being replaced by the younger retirees.”
•“You are STUCK serving my parents’ generation--and missing the coming invasion of baby boomers! This is my only chance in this survey to speak...so...I can say 9000%, that Aquabelles and Canasta are soooo 1950s! What are you doing for MY generation? We want more activity, more intellectual interaction, more technological interaction, more fun for us baby boomers.”
•“Many younger people (under 65) moving here, need more current programs.”
•“A lot of recent retirees or people in their late 50s that are still working are not interested in GVR memberships. It adds to the costs of buying a home in GV.”
• "GV residents are thinking less about community and more about their personal outcomes. GVR is an extraordinary and low-cost community resource. Even though an individual may not personally utilize it, they should recognize and support the overall value it brings to the community."
Facilities
•"Landscapers are just butchering the foliage here. Cut, cut, cut, even when inappropriate."
•"Need a dog park."
•"The GVR facilities are showing their age and need a lot of updating."
•"The poor maintenance of the facilities becoming alarming, and unsafe. I could also hear it from other members. Facilities are deteriorating, and don't [seem] to get any better. The craftsmanship on the improvements are done by people that not doing a professional job."
•"There should be no acquisitions of more property without fully maintaining what we have. For example, your fitness centers are dated."
Pickleball
•"Expansion of some activities (e.g.: pickleball) serves select members and has long term impact on higher cost."
•"I feel that too much has been given to the pickleball members."
•"Too much money is being spent on pickleball and should take care of more important issues."
•"Seems to be mainly focused on pickleball."
•"Really tired of the pickleball minority running the GVR and wasting funding."
•"Pickleball needs more courts for reservations."
•"Too much emphasis on pickleball and group sports and other areas of enjoyable activities take a back seat."
•"A lot of money seems to go to pickleball that could be spent elsewhere, like facilities."
•"Waste [too] much money on buildings never use[d] and pickleball courts."
•"Wasting too much time and money on 1 club - pickleball!"
Accessibility
•"This is an old age community with an overall entitled mentality. A country club atmosphere for 75+ and above."
•"GVR seems more interested/spending $ in enticing 55-60 age group and forgetting long term resident (older) needs for more user friendly athletics."
•"Need Friends in Deed to resume driving. Many GV people don't drive anymore."
•"I don't like when people think they can stop paying dues because they don't use GVR. Everybody needs to pay dues."
•"Dues increases and lack of programs available to shut-ins or those unable to engage in physical activities..."
•"Increase in residents 90+ (& well over 100). These residents should have reduced or no dues."
•"GVR ignores advanced aging and handicapped members and their caregivers."
•"Homebound members need GVR services and some kind of member benefits for their dues payments."
The future
•"Activities are getting too expensive for those of us on a fixed income."
•"I don't know if our aquifer is losing water, but if it was, I would be concerned."
•"Increasing temps and loss of aquifer are GV issues, and of great concern. However, they are not GVR issues. GVR needs to stick to its mission."
•"I like that GVR provides opportunities for leisure, non-stressful events."
•"GVR DOES NOT HAVE A VISION - A 5YR STRATEGIC PLAN IS NOT A VISION."
•"A large number of members feel GVR should be closed down."
•"Every GVR home must pay their dues or move out. They knew dues are attached to the property. No getting out of GVR."
•"GVR taking our dues and giving them to MAP." (GVR's Membership Assistance Program provides financial assistance to qualifying members unable to pay GVR annual dues.)
•"Need to investigate a way to make the MAP program self-sustaining."
•"Too much emphasis on growth and expansion. Just need to manage what we have."
•"I also feel that when we own a home, and we have a guest come once in a while that we should not have to pay for them to participate in the activities I usually participate in which is mostly swimming and playing cards. Those are two activities that do not cost the GVR anything."
•"The bloody population density has nearly doubled in the past 20 years. Too crowded now."
•"I believe that GVR has adapted well to changing times."
•"GVR doesn't feel like a part of me. Sometimes I feel as if it is a 'them vs us.'"
•"Reach out to others – we need to be more than middle-class whites, become more diverse."
A place to start
"This report is not the end of GVR’s strategic planning work; it is the beginning," Zelos wrote in the conclusion of their research. Findings will undoubtedly prove valuable going forward: The majority of respondents had been GVR members from one to five years (30%), while 29% had been with GVR for 16 years or more.
GVR subsequently identified five key takeaways from the 2021 survey, and informed by past research. In planning for their 2022-26 Strategic Plan, they prioritized excellent facilities; quality services and programs; promoting increased involvement of members; a sound financial base; and effective governance and leadership.