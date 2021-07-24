GVR’s board will consider a request Wednesday to approve a deal to buy the former Canoa Hills clubhouse parking lot from the GVR Foundation.
If accepted, the agreement would put what many consider to be a poor financial decision in the rearview mirror, though not all board members support the plan.
GVR bought the clubhouse in 2020 for $504,000. It came with a small parking lot. GVR turned down an opportunity to pick up a larger, 103-space parking lot next door for a total of $540,000. Instead, it helped the GVR Foundation strike a deal — parking lot owner Morgan North would be get a $170,000 tax credit for donating the parking lot to the foundation.
The plan was for the GVR Foundation to then have a steady revenue stream by leasing it to GVR and, possibly, to the county for public access to Canoa Trails Park.
In June, Pima County declined a request by CEO Scott Somers to lease the parking space, pointing to a lack of specifics in the draft agreement, including “nonexclusive, non-assignable right to park,” making it difficult to place a value on use. The county also noted that it already has a small parking lot across the street which is enough to serve the public.
The county’s decision left GVR and the foundation to hash out a deal.
The proposal
The proposal from Somers values the parking lot at $170,000. He figures GVR would have paid $50,000 for the lot, leaving a $120,000 gap.
He proposes each entity be on the hook for half of that, or $60,000 each. For GVR, that means a total cash payment to the foundation of $110,000. For the foundation, it means accepting $60,000 less than the value of the lot.
However, to remain compliant with IRS requirements (the foundation can’t sell an asset for less than its value), the foundation would receive $60,000 in the form of office space for 15 years — a 169-square-foot room at the Canoa Ranch rec center. Somers puts a value of $4,000 per year on the space.
Somers, who became CEO after the clubhouse deal was struck, said the foundation would use the $110,000 to support the Member Assistance Program for GVR members who need help paying dues.
In his proposal, Somers points out that the total cash outlay for the parking lot and clubhouse would be $610,000, or $90,000 less than the GVR board was initially approved to spend on it in 2020.
But his summation of the deal doesn’t include the $60,000 value of the office space, which puts GVR’s total investment in obtaining the parking lot and clubhouse at $670,000. That equates to about a $130,000 loss for GVR when considering it could have bought them both for $540,000 in 2020.
The report also points out that the deteriorating parking lot needs about $55,000 in maintenance. {span id=”page77R_mcid21” class=”markedContent”}{/span}
Board members
Board president Mike Zelenak said he sees Somers’ pitch as a fair stab at a good deal for membership.
“He’s worked very hard over several months on this,” Zelenak said. “His challenge is that the board changes complexion every year.”
He refrained from talking “gut feeling” or how he will vote, allowing for new considerations that may arise during pre-vote discussion.
“I’m a little anxious myself to see this issue resolved,” he said. “Real estate in Green Valley is a commodity there’s not a lot of available. To me, it’s a good investment and I feel like it will be a good asset.”
“I have every confidence the group will come to a good decision,” he said.
Board member Bart Hillyer opposes the parking lot deal and said members should have been given more than five days to express their thoughts to GVR’s board and Somers.
“This pot has been stewing for over a year with GVR members kept mostly in the dark except what they learned from the Green Valley News, as opposed to getting it from where they should have been getting it, which is the board and administration,” Hillyer said.
Hillyer wants “to go back to square one” — say no to the parking lot and sell the clubhouse, possibly making a profit in the current market.
“Even taking some level of loss makes more sense to me than ultimately spending between two and two-and-a-half million dollars to get a pretty limited amount of space that GVR can use,” he said, addressing potential renovation costs.
What’s next
The purchase proposal, released Friday afternoon, lists three possible options for board action:
•To approve the purchase/lease agreement as Somers has drafted and staff is recommending.
•Direct staff on how to continue negotiating with the foundation.
•Veto the purchase, acknowledging that clubhouse parking options and flexibility would be significantly limited. The board could also draft its own option.
Also Wednesday, the board will consider approval of a new Five-Year Strategic Plan, including mission/vision statements and goals, and a Corporate Policy Manual amendment on protocols for board member requests for records and information.
The public meeting is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday in West Center Auditorium, 1111 S. GVR Drive. Members may also listen in via Zoom link posted on gvrec.org.