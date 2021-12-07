Green Valley Recreation could be trading seldom-used shuffleboard courts to accommodate more arts and crafts as the board makes plans for the former Canoa Hills golf course clubhouse acquired last year.
GVR CEO Scott Somers presented survey results and recommendations to the board Monday during a work session.
Over the past four months, staff reviewed the 10-year Strategic Master Plan, previous capital plans, club requests and the construction history of each GVR facility. According to an agenda report, staff also explored underused spaces throughout GVR for potential repurposing.
Who’s experiencing space constraints? Glass, Lapidary, Ceramics and Metal Arts clubs, according to the report.
“The idea of incorporating a consolidation of the three lapidary studios into one studio has been on several capital plans, including the 10-year Strategic Master Plan,” Somers said.
The consolidation of lapidary would free up five rooms and 4,000 square feet for classrooms or meeting rooms for members.
The staff report proposed an industrial arts complex at West Center that could take on a consolidation of lapidary as well as similar forms of hobby shops and studios on one campus, an idea that has been mentioned in the 10-year Strategic Master Plan and has been discussed on GVR’s Planning & Evaluation Committee in recent years.
“The development of social gathering spaces has also been identified in several capital plans, surveys and at the P&E committee level since 2016 as important for GVR members,” according to the agenda report.
Staff identified two underutilized spaces, including the shuffleboard courts at Desert Hills and the West Center.
P&E committee members have reportedly identified the Desert Hills Fitness Center for potential expansion and relocation onto the center’s shuffleboard courts. With the Woodworkers, the Artisans’ Shop, one Lapidary Studio and the kilns and store of the Glass Artists Club currently at the West Center, staff began looking at the repurposing of the shuffleboard courts as a location for a large industrial arts complex that could house a dedicated studio/classroom space for the Glass Artists Club, consolidated Lapidary Studio and an expanded Metals Arts Club.
Staff met with leadership from the clubs, fitness center users, and board director and P&E chairman Ted Boyett and developed two plans that implement options to house the Glass Artists Club and expansion of the Ceramics Club.
Plan A identifies a West Center industrial arts complex, expansion of Ceramics and the Artisans’ Shop, expanding the Desert Hills Fitness Center, and social gathering spaces to be developed. This option has a critical path freeing up spaces that can positively impact a significant number of members.
According to the report, Plan A is projected as a two-year project with costs estimated at $3,275,000 in 2022, and and additional $3,050,000 in 2023. This project is expected to require debt financing to reach the final product, Somers added.
Plan B provides a home for the Glass Artists Club at the Canoa Hills Clubhouse and a smaller scale expansion of Ceramics at Desert Hills or a potential move to Santa Rita Springs. Both plans show an expansion of a Desert Hills fitness center. This option is also projected as a two-year project with costs estimated at $2,136,000 in 2022, and an additional $300,000 the following year. This plan requires no debt financing.
Member survey
Somers presented the preliminary results of a facilities organization options survey conducted among 908 members.
One of the survey questions reads: “The shuffleboard courts at Desert Hills have been essentially defunct for several years with no ill effect on the Shuffleboard Club. Do you support providing improved fitness facilities by creating an updated and expanded fitness center in that space, replacing the current cramped fitness centers at Desert Hills and Canoa Hills (combined average of 5,273 uses per month in season)?”
Nearly 88% of members supported the move.
The results also indicated that about 74% of survey responses favor renovating the 4,000-square-foot lower level at the former Canoa Hills golf course clubhouse into a dedicated space for the Glass Arts Club. About 26% are in favor of creating social gathering space by renovating the lower level into a game room to house the Billiards Club, Men’s Poker Club and any of the general membership wishing to get together for cards or other tabletop games.
The Glass Arts Club currently works out of Abrego North while storing tools and materials in a shed in the parking lot.
As for the top floor of the clubhouse overlooking the Canoa Hills Trails Park, responses were nearly evenly split on how to improve the space, with 50.11% wanting a renovated, expanded Ceramics Club studio and 49.89% wanting to create a social gathering space that features a cafe, pub, billiards, card tables, darts and dance floor.
The report stated GVR’s plans to enhance the shuffleboard courts at Abrego South with picnic areas and restrooms, then shift club play to the enhanced facility. The survey asked whether members would prefer to see the West Center shuffleboard courts repurposed for an Industrial Arts Center with space for a consolidated Lapidary and Silversmithing shop, a Glass Arts studio, and a Metal Arts shop, to complement the existing Woodworking shop (which could expand into existing lapidary) and the Artisan’s Shop or to leave the shuffleboard courts as-is. About 84% of the responses favored the Industrial Arts Center while about 16% favored leaving the courts as-is.
The board directed Somers to further explore Plan A. No vote was taken since it was a working session but adoption of the plan could come as soon as the Dec. 15 regular meeting.