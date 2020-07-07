GVR is continuing to look at the former Canoa Hills Golf Course clubhouse as a way to ease space issues but any sort of firm decision remains far off.
"We've talked to a couple of clubs about the potential of using the space, but we're still a ways away from any decision-making," said Planning and Evaluation Committee chair Randy Howard. "And we're not even close to getting anything in a motion or something like that to the board at this point in time."
Board president Don Weaver said last year's board approved an inspection and appraisal of the property at 1401 W. Camino Urbano off Camino del Sol. He said both were completed about six months ago. Green Valley Recreation reported the inspection cost $680, and the appraisal cost $1,900. Weaver declined to disclose the appraisal.
Terramar Properties has the two-story, 8,070-square-foot clubhouse listed for $450,000, which includes a small parking lot. A large parking lot next to the property is an additional $250,000.
Developer Morgan North purchased the Canoa Hills Golf Course in 2014, and later donated part of it – the 130-acre golf course – to Pima County. The Board of Supervisors approved accepting it, 4-1, in April 2018, and turned it into the Canoa Hills Trails — An Open Space Park.
The clubhouse and parking lot remain with North.
Terramar's Derrick Sinclair said GVR has looked into the property for a couple of years, but was more active in its interest recently.
Weaver said the building would require modifications to meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and new heating and cooling systems and general renovations.
"The bottom floor, where they used to store carts, there are no environmental problems like some people had rumored," Weaver said. "The bottom floor is completely open. So, it would give the opportunity to partition it according to the needs of whichever club we put in."
He said GVR could modify the top floor as well for club uses.
The committee looked into using the space for the Lapidary and Glass Arts clubs. The Glass Club has a studio at Abrego North and the kiln room at West Center. The Lapidary and Silversmith Club are split among three locations – West Center, East Center and Desert Hills.
Dwindling space
GVR directors have long agreed that space across the organization is growing tighter. There are seven major centers, six satellite buildings and the Pickleball Center. The Canoa Ranch Center was the most recent indoor facility added to GVR's facilities in 2009.
"We have a number of clubs that have outgrown their space throughout GVR," Weaver said. "So what we're trying to do is figure out how we might meet their needs. Each year, we have these people we prioritize, we want to work on first. We definitely have a lot of needs, which is a good problem to have. That means our members are very active and want to do things."
Weaver said Howard and the committee are working toward a long-range plan for the clubs and figuring out if the clubhouse would meet their needs.
"If we did go forward with the clubhouse, and that's nowhere near happening right now, it's got a process it's got to go through," Weaver said. "It would be a lot cheaper to buy a building that exists and renovate it than to put a brand new building up. That's why we're looking at the Canoa Hills clubhouse."
Howard said the committee is in the discovery stage, and they don't have a hard timeline for when they would begin to work on a deal. He said the clubhouse has the possibility of being a good value for GVR by avoiding expensive construction for an all-in-one arts and crafts center.
"GVR will never have the budget to do something of that magnitude unless we get a very rich donor," Howard said. "There isn't even anything like that on the horizon."
While the Canoa Hills Golf Course and its clubhouse closed in July 2013, Howard didn't see any issue with the 36-year-old building's condition.
"If GVR were to proceed with the building, it would be a gut and rehab," he said. "So some of the issues that exist inside that building would be taken care of in the process of reconstructing the interior. It's not usable in its current state, quite honestly."
The clubhouse primarily isn't usable because of its layout, which wouldn't meet club needs.
Howard said the clubhouse is the only project on the committee's radar that would address the space issues at GVR, and it's still too early to tell if it would be viable.
Weaver said GVR should still look into the clubhouse's viability despite COVID-19 interruptions to the organization's services. However, they also need to balance meeting those space needs with any COVID-19 impacts on the budget.
"We got to look at the viability with all the budget changes we're going to have this year," he said. "Can we really afford to do it this year? That's where the Fiscal Affairs Committee is going to be very important."
Howard said limited space needs attention at GVR, and it's a priority for his committee. But how space issues are changing is still up in the air with COVID-19 impacting everything, he said.
"If this truly is the new normal for the rest of our lives, I can't imagine," he said. "Who knows? We all recognize that we're in a different world today, and, hopefully, we get back to something more close to what we thought was normal. But when is that going to happen? Who knows right now."