In the four decades of its existence, Green Valley Recreation’s bylaws have yet to be formally amended and reinstated.
Since they were adopted in 1978, there have been more than two dozen changes. In 1997, the state adopted the Arizona Nonprofit Corporation Act – a group of statutes that governs nonprofit organizations such as GVR.
“If you live in an HOA, you’ve probably been asked to vote on amending the bylaws or the CC&Rs,” said GVR attorney Wendy Ehrlich during a Monday Zoom forum. “It’s fairly common practice when there have been a number of amendments over the years.”
Ehrlich described the current bylaws as poorly organized, full of ambiguities and inconsistencies. Members will be asked whether to approve the first comprehensive revision the document has undergone during the regular election. The mail-in election runs from Feb. 18 to March 24.
“So why are we doing it now and what are the benefits?” Ehrlich said during the forum. “First of all, I think one of the most critical benefits, it allows us to reorganize so that the structure of the document makes sense.”
Ehrlich pointed to one example — there are three places in the bylaws where it says members are to vote by written ballot. It also states that members have the right to vote by mail, fax, email or other written form of communication. But according to Arizona law, written ballots can only be delivered by U.S. mail or an electronic voting system.
“(The proposed bylaws) are easier to read, easier to find things,” Ehrlich said. “We’ve put things where they logically belong but also incorporated statutes where they supercede the current provisions.”
This will be GVR’s third attempt to gain membership approval to update the bylaws. In order for amended bylaws to be reinstated, state law requires a two-thirds approval from members’ votes.
“We came just shy of that two-thirds vote in 2017,” Ehrlich said. “We are hoping that by having these bylaws forums, we can get the word out.”
When asked how much money it has cost to update the bylaws and put them to a vote, Erhlich said she had not been asked to calculate that amount for the forum and was unsure.
“It’s been more time and energy than money,” she said.
Keeping the bylaws as is would not necessarily put GVR at risk to lawsuits or fines, Ehrlich added, unless GVR were operating in a way that violated state statutes.
“All we’re really doing here is modernizing this document to reflect current state law and to be more user-friendly for GVR members and board members alike,” she said.
A second forum on the bylaws will be held via Zoom on Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. Visit gvrec.org to find the Zoom link.