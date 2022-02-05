The GVR Foundation board voted Friday to terminate an agreement with Green Valley Recreation to share resources.
“We want to be neutral and not get involved in these damn politics,” said Dr. Tim Stewart, president of the GVR Foundation’s board of directors. “We’ve been branded as the bad guy during every political cycle for the GVR board and we’re sick of it.”
The unanimous vote by the foundation beat to the punch one GVR director’s proposal to terminate the agreement.
Background
GVR Inc. is a 501(c)(4) organization, so donations are not tax-deductible. That’s where GVR Foundation comes in.
GVR Foundation was established in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization separate from Green Valley Recreation Inc. but still functioning as a means to serve the membership.
The Resource Sharing Agreement was established a year later, outlining how GVR Inc.’s services, staffing, space and equipment could be used by the foundation, free of reimbursement.
But talks of an annual pickleball tournament called the foundation’s impact into question.
The Greater Green Valley Community Foundation and the GVR Foundation signed an agreement in 2019 with the GVR Pickleball Club to host yearly foundation games for five years. After COVID threw a wrench in those plans for 2020 and 2021, reinvigorated efforts from the foundations and the club sparked plans for a 2022 tournament.
In a Jan. 26 meeting, GVR Board President Mike Zelenak proposed that the board sign off on providing the facilities, resources and equipment needed for the annual fall tournaments for the next five years. That was met with confusion and skepticism from multiple board members and it was agreed that discussion would be pushed to a later meeting.
Meanwhile, the GGVCF and the GVR Foundation have already begun promoting a tournament scheduled for October that would be held on GVR-owned courts. GVR staff has also arranged to promote the event digitally and in its GVR Now! publication
Whose call is it?
GVR Director Bart Hillyer questioned how the Pickleball Club could bind GVR to the use of GVR facilities without a vote of the GVR board.
“(The foundations) are advertising this tournament and obviously seeking and receiving sponsorships as if it's a foregone conclusion, which seems to me to be a bit on the presumptuous side because it's not clear to me what GVR Inc. gets out of this tournament,” Hillyer said during the meeting.
Following the board meeting, GVR Communications Director Natalie Whitman told the Green Valley News that board authorization is not required for established clubs to hold tournaments or league play and the tennis and pickleball clubs do so regularly.
Hillyer stood firm in his questioning in facility authorization in a proposal he submitted to the board to terminate the Resource Sharing Agreement on Feb. 1. In an email, Hillyer told the Green Valley News he had assisted in putting together the GVR tennis club’s last tournament in March 2021.
“The club certainly sought and received GVR staff approval, and I was told then by the tennis club president (Debra Hall) that we needed to get that in order to proceed,” Hillyer said.
He also pointed to the GVR Corporate Policy Manual’s guest policy: “Guest privileges are intended for temporary visitors of a Regular Member, Assigned Member, Tenant, or CRCF Resident or Life Care User of GVR and who live outside a twenty (20) mile radius of established GVR Boundaries. In general, guest cards are provided for visitors who are staying in a GVR household with the member or who are staying in a local commercial hotel as a guest of the member.”
The CPM also states that GVR clubs may host competitive events and allow non-GVR members or guests to participate, as long as they notify GVR's club iaison prior to the scheduled event. Non-GVR members or guests are only authorized to use GVR facilities associated with the event, including warm-ups/practice time.
“The CPM seems to be pretty clear,” said GVR Pickleball President Gina Rowsam. “I don't see it as a board policy matter… any club can put on a competitive event given these guidelines.”
When the GVR Foundation caught wind of Hillyer’s proposal, Stewart called a special meeting Friday.
“We wanted to be proactive and dissolve that aspect of the relationship. We just want to get back to the mission,” Stewart said. “We don’t want to be the focal point of every election.”
What’s next?
The decision to terminate the agreement comes with a 90-day written notice, which Stewart said will come this week.
Is GVR Foundation ready to be independent?
“We’re financially in a good position. It’s the right time,” Stewart said.
Stewart says he, Rowsam and other stakeholders will attend the GVR board’s work session on Feb. 16 to provide information on the tournament.
“We have nothing to hide,” Stewart said. “We’re proud of what we’re doing.”