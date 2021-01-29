GVR's new CEO Scott Somers told the Board of Directors on Wednesday that a deal concerning the Canoa Hills Clubhouse parking lot is close, and the organization is leaning toward purchasing it.
"I prepared a term sheet, pretty simple terms, I think they're fairly favorable, frankly, to GVR," he said.
Somers anticipated the GVR Foundation would hear and consider approving the terms during its Feb. 10 meeting.
"Assuming they are going to approve that, and let's hope they do, then we can bring that agreement back to our board for consideration and possibly approval," he said.
Green Valley Recreation purchased the former Canoa Hills Golf Course clubhouse in October for $504,000. The GVR Foundation received the large 103-space parking lot as a donation, which the organization's former president Jim Counter said GVR would lease.
Terramar Properties listed the two-story, 8,070-square-foot clubhouse at 3295 S. Camino Del Sol for $450,000. The parking lot next door was listed for $250,000.
But an appraisal from February 2020 stated the listing broker indicated the owner would sell both the large parking lot and clubhouse in the mid-$500,000 range.
In October, board President Don Weaver said he was unaware of any offer to sell both properties in the mid-$500,000 range.
Somers told the board he wasn't ready to disclose the parking lot's cost at this time while GVR is still negotiating a deal with the Foundation.
"I don't want to kind of reveal the strategy at this point to the seller," he said. "But it does seem, at some point once we get that ironed out, it would be appropriate to have that discussion in public, share those documents in public and then the board will be able to make an informed decision on how to move forward."
On Thursday, Somers told the Green Valley News he anticipates members would have access to the proposed agreement.
"At this time, I anticipate the proposed agreement will be included in the public board agenda material and presented in open session unless the board first wants to discuss it in closed session," he said. "Either way, approval of the agreement will occur in open session."
The parking lot is also next to Pima County's new Canoa Hills Trails-An Open Space Park, the clubhouse's former golf course. The large parking lot would double as spaces for GVR members and the public visiting the park.
Any lease agreement with the county would be a separate deal. Somers said GVR hasn't determined where to apply the county's lease fees – should it buy the property – but covering the purchase costs or banking it for maintenance were options to consider.
During Wednesday's meeting, Director Randy Howard said he was in a meeting with the county several months ago on how many parking spaces the county would lease.
He said there was no determination on how much of the parking lot the county would lease due to zoning requirements dictating how many spaces GVR must have to accommodate clubhouse users. The clubhouse has a small parking lot previously used for golf carts, but it wouldn't accommodate GVR members using the facility.
Clubhouse renovation
Hashing out access to the large parking lot isn't the only thing moving forward at the former golf course.
The board unanimously approved a bid from Scott Rumel Architect to begin renovation designs with an $85,000 spending cap from the Initiatives Fund.
Howard said Facilities Director David Jund recommended Scott Rumel to the Planning and Evaluation Committee, which was approved unanimously. Howard is the committee's chair.
Jund said the bids were between WSM Architects and Scott Rumel.
WSM's bid came in just over $110,000. Scott Rumel came in at $50,000, but there were still unknown costs not included.
Jund said he contacted Scott Rumel after the committee determined the unknowns should keep the bid at $85,000 or less.
"And he agrees," Jund said. "He feels very comfortable with that number and probably would not come in close to that, we're hoping."
Jund told the board GVR worked with Scott Rumel since about 2012 on past and current projects.
"We feel very comfortable in recommending Scott Rumel for this job since this is pretty much a straight-up tenant improvement and remodel," he said.
As for the large parking lot, Somers is GVR's primary person in the negotiation. He said both the Foundation's and GVR's boards need to approve a purchase or lease agreement before finalizing a deal.
"The details of a proposed agreement will be available prior the next regular board meeting, unless the board directs otherwise," he said.