The new Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors had their first in-person meeting of the year on Wednesday afternoon in the West Center auditorium, electing new officers for the 2021-2022 session. Mike Zelenak, who served as vice president on the board last year, will serve as the board’s new president.
Directors elected Nina Campfield for vice president and Ted Boyett as secretary. Donna Coon was re-elected in her position as treasurer for the upcoming year.
In an earlier closed work session, directors heard proposals from three different consulting groups who pitched ideas for the development of GVR’s new five-year strategic plan.
The board authorized GVR CEO Scott Somers to move forward with Zelos – a strategic consulting firm based in Alexandria, VA – to develop a new five-year plan for GVR fiscal years 2022-26. GVR’s most recent five-year strategic plan ended in 2018.
According to the agreement, work on the project is expected to begin this month, and will cost an estimated $29,900.