The last chance for GVR members to speak directly with their 2021 Board of Directors candidates at an organized event was Thursday at Santa Rita Springs.
All but two if the 10 candidates, running for four open spots, were on hand for the outdoor, Q&A-style forum, which drew only a handful of voters. Those who did attend said it was well worth it.
GVR member Linda Houck welcomed the opportunity to meet the candidates face-to-face and voice her concerns directly. She came to Thursday’s forum prepared with two main questions for each candidate: Why are you doing this, and what will you do first?
“I felt like I was kind of misled a couple of years ago when I voted because they were all answering the same question, and it wasn’t my question, so I got more personal,” Houck said.
Having the opportunity to meet the candidates in person made her feel that her input as a community member was valued and increased her confidence in the voting process, she said.
“I wish more people could have come because it was really worthwhile,” she said.
Thursday’s forum was one of two meet-and-greets organized by GVR’s Nominations and Elections Committee to connect voters with the candidates. A February forum, held on Zoom, was better attended and received more community engagement – a fact that surprised committee member Bruce Palese.
“The one thing we did do differently this year were the Zoom forums because we couldn’t get together, and as it turns out, that seems to be our best mode of communication,” Palese said.
“Personally, I'm shocked because I think you have better communication face-to-face. I think you can get more in-depth on the issues and really make up your mind,” he said.
Palese said the committee will use feedback from the forums to continue improving the process to increase engagement next year. Last year, votes for GVR’s Board of Directors election were cast by 5,858 (45.67%) eligible households.
GVR members in good standing can vote online until 4 p.m. Friday, March 26. Election results will be announced at the annual meeting March 31.
For more information on the voting or this year’s candidates visit: www.gvrec.org/board-candidates-2021