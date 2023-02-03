Nine candidates are vying for four open seats on the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors in the election that runs March 1-23.
Directors Barbara Blake, Bev Lawless and President Kathi Bachelor are up for re-election. Donna Coon is finishing her second consecutive term and must take one year off before she can run again.
Along with the incumbents, there are challengers Carl Charette, Marjorie Garneau, Joseph Magliola, Eric Sullwold, Richard Sutherland and Dennis Dixon, who was added to the slate through a petition process after the application deadline.
The winners will serve three-year terms and will be announced March 23. They will join directors Nancy Austin, Ted Boyett, Jim Carden, Carol Crothers, Laurel Dean, Beth Dingman, Steve Gilbert and Bart Hillyer.
Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 election.
How to vote
Voting is open to all GVR members who are in good standing, meaning their accounts are up to date. Members who have finalized arrangements for a monthly dues payment plan or who have applied for assistance through the Member Assistance Program (MAP) can also vote.
Voting is open from March 1 and March 23 in person or online. Eligible households will receive a voter code in the mail this month to use as well via email on March 1. Those who own multiple properties in GVR will get one voter code and one vote per property owned.
GVR’s elections are managed by Vote Now, a third party that runs elections for community associations in 15 states.
Voting help
GVR will have a member of the Nominations and Elections Committee available to help GVR members vote online from 10 a.m. to noon on several days.
On March 1, voting help online will be available at East Center; on March 8 it will be at Desert Hills; March 13 will be at Las Campanas and on March 20 it will be available at West Center.
Members will need their GVR card and the voting code that was included in their election notice.
Important dates
Prior to voting in March, there are three opportunities to meet the candidates.
On Feb. 22, there will be a candidate meet and greet before and after the regular Board of Directors meeting at 2 p.m. in the West Center auditorium.
There will also be a candidate forum on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. in the West Center auditorium. Donuts and coffee will be provided.
A second forum will be held on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. in the West Center auditorium. Wine and cheese will be provided.
Election results will be announced March 23 after 4 p.m. in GVR’s Friday e-blast as well as the Facebook page.
