All three incumbents and one former board member will serve on the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors for a new three-year term.
Election results released on Thursday evening showed current GVR Board President Kathi Bachelor racked up the most support among the candidates, with 1,801 votes in her favor, representing about 14.2% of the vote.
Bachelor was followed closely in the vote counts by two other current directors up for reelection — Bev Lawless, who secured 1,734 ballots and about 13.7% of the vote, and Barbara Blake, with 1,659 ballots and 13.1% of the vote.
Former director Marjorie Garneau, who secured 1,649 votes, representing about 12.9% of ballots, will round out the fourth vacancy on the board. Garneau currently serves on the Fiscal Affairs Committee.
All four newly-elected board members will serve three-year terms, and will serve alongside directors Nancy Austin, Ted Boyett, Jim Carden, Carol Crothers, Laurel Dean, Beth Dingman, Steve Gilbert and Bart Hillyer.
Board officers will be elected during a special meeting of the board on March 29.
According to GVR, 3,354 voters turned out for this year’s election, representing about 26% of eligible voters.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone