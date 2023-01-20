The topic arises regularly at GVR meetings: Why should I pay the same membership dues if I don’t use the facilities and amenities?
The board didn't spend long on the question Wednesday, and for lots of reasons.
GVR Director Steve Gilbert brought it up, noting that since he joined the board last year he has heard from members who don’t use GVR facilities and don't want to pay the same amount in dues as those who do. Dues are $510 per year.
“I have empathy for them,” Gilbert said at the meeting. “I can imagine what it's like to not use the facilities and yet pay the same level of dues as everyone else.”
In some cases, people age out of using rec centers. Others don't like that their property is tied in perpetuity to GVR. Some discovered they don't use GVR facilities as much as they thought they would.
Gilbert campaigned on the issue while running for the board in 2022. In a Green Valley News candidate questionnaire he said, “I would like to see a two-tier dues structure with those who can't or won't use the amenities paying less than the more active members.”
He briefly rolled out that structure on Wednesday after acknowledging that, per GVR’s attorney, they can’t have two membership levels per state statute. So he floated the idea of members paying the same base dues of $510 and an additional cost for an access card to use facilities.
In response, several directors referenced a 2022 GVR survey that showed about 80% of members use the facilities.
“This (two-tier system) would tick off 80 percent of GVR members,” Director Beth Dingman said.
Gilbert said in an interview Friday that his plan has no board support and that he likely wouldn't bring it up again this year or next.
Director Bart Hillyer said the topic has come up often and while he understands that some people no longer use amenities, the dues simply provide access to facilities — they are not based on use.
It’s also just human nature, he said Friday.
“In every community everywhere, for as long as humans have lived in communities, some residents use communal amenities a lot, some use them a little and some don’t use them at all, but they all pay for them,” he said. “To redefine an enduring part of human life as a ‘problem’ just seems silly to me.”
Hillyer also said that, for the most part, the people he’s heard from who don’t use GVR facilities never did, while others "seem to regard the system as a pay-for-use system.”
Then there’s the prior notice residents get when they purchase a home.
“Once you buy a home in a deed-restricted community, you've joined," Hillyer said. "You are told about that twice. You are told when you make an offer, you acknowledge to pay these dues forever. The second time is when you are closing. It's not like people who move here don't know it.”
Knew up front
GVR resident Richard McIntyre said he never felt uninformed about how the dues work.
"My Realtor explained everything. I was not blindsided about the dues," he said.
He has lived in a GVR home 13 months and uses the facilities about four days a week. McIntyre said the dues are necessary to operate and upkeep the facilities.
“I understand it’s a heck of time supporting these types of facilities,” he said. “They built this multi-million space and the yearly expenditure is needed to upkeep facilities, there’s employees’ salaries, wages and benefits. We all knew about it getting into it.”
CEO Scott Somers said the topic is complex and comes up often.
“In a nutshell, we are a regulated nonprofit and the statute basically says dues must be equal across the board and you can't charge a different dues structure,” he said.
Documents provided to the board at their meeting Wednesday pointed to a state statute but didn't cite the statute specifically. It read, “In deed-restricted communities with mandatory assessments/dues: non-use of amenities or facilities, or abandonment of property, does not change the contractual obligation to pay.”
Somers said the issue is further complicated because the properties in GVR are deed restricted and each has a perpetual deed which runs with the land.
“It means that if someone sells their property, the perpetual deed remains regardless of who owns it,” Somers said. ”If it were something that was allowed in state statute, the second hurdle would be how do we deal with perpetual deeds on properties. Now we would have to amend the articles and bylaws.”
Court cases
GVR has been taken to court over dues in the past and won.
In January 2009, 86 members filed a lawsuit seeking to get out of paying dues (Nickerson et al v. GVR). They lost the case and three appeals, and in 2012 the Arizona Supreme Court denied their request for review.
Hillyer has looked at similar retirement communities and said he hasn’t found one that offers two levels of membership.
“The fact that no active adult community anywhere, as far as I know, has a two-tiered membership setup is pretty good evidence that such a system is either impractical or unwanted or both,” he said. “I don't think states would encourage it.”
Somers said he also has not found a comparable community that offers two tiers.
Sun City in the Phoenix metro area, one of the oldest retirement communities in the country, spells out that the property owner is obligated to pay the same base annual property assessment regardless of the use or non-use of any recreational facilities.
Sun City's Communications and Marketing Coordinator Joelyn Higgins said they have one tier of annual assessment, though the topic does come up for them, too.
“The bottom line is we established the community and have been running it this way and wouldn’t know how to budget for that,” she said. “People move in and move out and it just would be a budgeting nightmare.”
Not likely
For Somers, the chance of a two-tier base dues structure is unlikely.
“There wasn't a real appetite from the board to consider the discussion any further and I don't anticipate it coming up in the next year,” he said.
He said the dues are crucial sources of revenue for GVR.
“Annual dues support not only infrastructure and facilities, but also fixed assets and operational expenses… supplies, staff, utilities, insurance,” he said. “All of those make up the running of this organization and it’s a major revenue source that keeps the corporation open.”
Hillyer said even those who are not using the amenities still get benefits from being in GVR.
“People say they’re paying dues but not getting anything, and my response is you get access, you get benefits,” he said. “Your house sells for more than houses that aren’t part of GVR. It sells faster because it's part of GVR.”