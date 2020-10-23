Green Valley Recreation is down to three candidates for the vacant CEO position but members will only know one name — the person who's chosen.
CEO Search Committee chair Randy Howard said offering confidentiality to all unsuccessful candidates comes at the hired search firm's recommendation, and the committee agrees.
The committee hired Ralph Andersen & Associates to search for a new CEO; Kent Blumenthal resigned in February. Interim CEO Jen Morningstar has managed the staff since Blumenthal's departure.
"The three finalist candidates are all currently employed, and we do not want to put their careers at risk," Howard said. "In today's world of social media, there is no way to contain the possible sharing of information. Maybe the world was different six years ago (when Blumenthal was hired). The CEO position is not elected, and the selection is the charge of the duly elected (Board of Directors) who has delegated the search process to the committee."
In a Friday e-blast to members, board president Don Weaver said the goal is to have a CEO in place by Jan. 1.
On Wednesday, Howard told the committee there would be a second round of online interviews with the three candidates on Saturday (Oct. 24). He said directors could listen to the interviews but wouldn't be allowed to ask questions.
The committee plans to hold an in-person meet and greets and tours from Nov. 5-7 with staff and directors. The events will be private with no GVR members allowed and no opportunity during the process to meet any of the candidates. The committee didn't specify which centers the committee and candidates would tour.
Last search
The last time GVR searched for a new CEO, then known as an executive director, was 2013.
The board and search committee presented the final two candidates – Blumenthal and Mike Alderson – to members during public events and information disclosures.
Former board president Blaine Nisson chaired the 2013 search committee. He said the search was more transparent in the final steps and attributed it to the different search firms.
"The search firm that we used when Blumenthal was hired was OK about keeping everything confidential until we had our two finalists," Nisson said. "And then we went very public and let everybody know. Other search firms say, 'No, no, you're not going to share that information until you make your final selection because the ones that don't get selected, it creates difficulties in their employment.'"
Nisson said he didn't have any objections to the committee's use of a search firm that wants to keep the process confidential.
Director Charles Sieck also didn't have an issue with the process being confidential.
"When somebody's looking for a different job, and they're still working, it's a very sensitive situation," he said. "That's part of the deal. When you go see these head hunters, you have to agree to keep them highly confidential."
Sieck said he sympathizes with that perspectives since he changed jobs through a search firm before.
"I'm glad that the company I was working with didn't know I was looking because then I could have been in a real hurt locker," he said.
Whether or not members will react negatively to being out of the loop isn't clear.
"This is not a happy little family when it comes to some people in the community," Nisson said.
He found there's always negativity being stirred up by some members no matter what actions are taken.
"Probably 90 percent of the people in Green Valley are happy, but there's a contingency that makes it mean and nasty and strikes out no matter who is selected. No matter what the process is," Nisson said.
In the meantime, Sieck said directors should stay out of the committee's way and not second guess decisions while they narrow the candidates down and make their final recommendations.
"Had the board been more engaged, more in the middle of this, it would have taken at least another three to six months, and we don't have that kind of time," he said.